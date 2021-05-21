South Alabama squeezes out 2-0 win over Baylor in Gainesville Regional

Baylor ace Gia Rodoni (11-12) allowed eight hits and two walks while collecting nine strikeouts. Allen drilled her homer in the fourth inning while Krzywiecki lifted her solo shot in the seventh.

“I felt good,” Rodoni said. “I started the game a little struggling to find the strike zone. Once I found it, Zadie (LaValley) and I just worked hard to try to make the batters miss the ball.”

Baylor had a chance to take the lead in the third when Lou Gilbert walked and Lackie hit Emily Hott with a pitch with two outs. But Lackie struck out Goose McGlaun to end the threat.

In the fourth inning, Josie Bower hit a two-out single and LaValley walked before Lackie struck out Sydney Collazos to get out of trouble.

In the sixth, Baylor loaded the bases as Ellis singled, Lackie hit Bower with a pitch and Collazos walked. But once again, Lackie came through with a strikeout as pinch hitter Hannah Thompson went down to end another threat.

Lackie finished the game with nine strikeouts for the Jaguars.