South Alabama squeezes out 2-0 win over Baylor in Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Baylor hoped a berth in the NCAA softball tournament would signal a change in the trajectory of its season.
Instead the Gainesville regional opener only magnified the issues the Lady Bears experienced coming into the tournament.
Abby Allen and Abby Krzywiecki blasted solo homers to support Olivia Lackie’s two-hit pitching as No. 3 seed South Alabama squeezed out a 2-0 win Friday to hand No. 2 seed Baylor its seventh straight loss.
The Lady Bears (27-22) fell into the losers bracket in the double-elimination tournament against South Florida (29-18) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. No. 1 seed Florida (43-9) knocked off South Florida, 1-0, to advance to the winners bracket at 1 p.m. Saturday against South Alabama (31-19).
Baylor’s biggest problem wasn’t getting runners on base as Lackie (19-10) walked five batters and hit two along with the two singles. The Lady Bears just couldn’t get them home as they stranded all nine runners.
“Yeah it’s definitely frustrating,” said Baylor third baseman Taylor Ellis. “I feel like that’s something we’ve been, as coach mentioned, struggling with the last two weeks honestly. That’s something we’re definitely going to have to do tomorrow. We can’t dwell too much on this game. We’ve got to come out and play another game and come out on top.”
Baylor ace Gia Rodoni (11-12) allowed eight hits and two walks while collecting nine strikeouts. Allen drilled her homer in the fourth inning while Krzywiecki lifted her solo shot in the seventh.
“I felt good,” Rodoni said. “I started the game a little struggling to find the strike zone. Once I found it, Zadie (LaValley) and I just worked hard to try to make the batters miss the ball.”
Baylor had a chance to take the lead in the third when Lou Gilbert walked and Lackie hit Emily Hott with a pitch with two outs. But Lackie struck out Goose McGlaun to end the threat.
In the fourth inning, Josie Bower hit a two-out single and LaValley walked before Lackie struck out Sydney Collazos to get out of trouble.
In the sixth, Baylor loaded the bases as Ellis singled, Lackie hit Bower with a pitch and Collazos walked. But once again, Lackie came through with a strikeout as pinch hitter Hannah Thompson went down to end another threat.
Lackie finished the game with nine strikeouts for the Jaguars.
“She pounds the zone with movement in and out,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “She’s beaten a lot of people with her up pitch. She really didn’t have to go to that too much until she got to two strikes. I take the blame for not preparing our team well enough for that, but that was not what we had seen in a lot of film.”
Moore expects to see South Florida ace Georgina Corrick (22-8) in Saturday’s elimination game despite pitching a complete game against Florida on Friday. She ranks among the nation’s leaders with 302 strikeouts in 208.1 innings this season. Aliyah Binford (5-4) has delivered some promising pitching performances for Baylor recently.
“They’re very good and I’m sure we’ll see their ace,” Moore said. “They’re a similar team to South Alabama. I thought they were going to knock off Florida. They had an opportunity. Our backs are against the wall, and we’ll see. I know this team has a lot of heart and we’ll come out fighting.”