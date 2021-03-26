South Region matchups: Baylor, Villanova, Oral Roberts, Arkansas

Strengths: Coached by former Baylor assistant Paul Mills, ORU is only the second No. 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16, joining the 2013 Florida Gulf Coast squad. Sophomore guard Max Abmas leads the nation with a 24.5 scoring average and is a 43.1 percent 3-point shooter. The Golden Eagles are led inside by forward Kevin Obanor with 19 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, and he’s also a dangerous 3-point threat with a 47.0 percentage.

Potential weaknesses: While ORU has a lot of offensive punch by averaging 81.5 points per game, defending teams can be an issue as opponents have averaged 75.7 points. The Golden Eagles have difficulty matching up against strong rebounding teams as they’ve averaged nearly five less boards per game than opponents.

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS

Coach: Eric Musselman, 44-18 in two seasons at Arkansas (154-51 in six college seasons overall)

2020-21 record: 24-6 (13-4, 2nd in SEC)

How they got here: Beat No. 14 Colgate, 85-68, in first round of NCAA tournament; beat No. 6 Texas Tech, 68-66, in second round

NCAA tournament history: 44-32 in 34 appearances