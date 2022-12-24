Sportsperson of the Year: A look at the finalists

While McLennan Community College athletic director Shawn Trochim was the overwhelming winner of our newsroom committee's voting for the Tribune-Herald's 2022 Sportsperson of the Year honor, several other Central Texas athletes, coaches and teams captured our attention this year, too.

Let's meet the other four finalists in the voting for the award.

Kent Laster/University Trojans — In his second year as University’s head football coach, Laster led the Trojans to a 6-6 overall record and their first playoff appearance in 13 years. That marked a massive turnaround from last year’s 0-10 campaign. University was within a last-second field goal of beating Belton for the district championship, and defeated Austin McCallum in the bi-district round of the playoffs to advance to the area round.

Midway Softball All-Stars/District 9 All-Stars — Midway’s 10-12 all-stars restored a bit of luster to a proud Little League program, winning the Little League Softball World Series championship in August. It was the 12th championship for the program, but the first since 2004. Meanwhile, the Chance Bacon-coached District 9 all-stars, comprised of players from several local Little Leagues, won the Senior League Softball World Series, rallying from a 3-0 deficit with a nine-run explosion in the sixth inning. It was the third Waco-area Senior League World Series champ, after previous wins in 2002 and 2019.

Felecia Mulkey, Baylor — Ho-hum, all Baylor’s acrobatics and tumbling coach does is win national championships. Coach Fee presided over Baylor’s seventh consecutive NCATA national title in 2022. In the 11 NCATA national championship events ever held, Mulkey has won all 11 of them, dating back to her time at Oregon. Baylor is 73-2 all-time under her direction. As one of the creators of A&T, she is also its chief champion and promoter (officially, the NCATA’s Director of Expansion), and this year the sport reached the requisite 40 schools (and counting) necessary for NCAA championship status.

Jeremy Sochan, Baylor — In his one season in Waco, Sochan won the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year honor and was named to the league’s All-Freshman Team. His season averages were modest — 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals — but he especially impressed with his lock-down defense for the Bears, who lost to eventual NCAA finalist North Carolina in overtime in the second round. The San Antonio Spurs selected Sochan with the No. 9 overall pick in the NBA Draft, as the fourth Top 10 pick in BU program history.