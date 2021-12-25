Sportsperson of Year finalists reflect year of glory

Drew's Bears made lifetime memories on way to Sportsperson of Year honor On that celebratory early April evening, Baylor basketball fans from all generations congregated along Austin Avenue for the parade to welcome…

While Scott Drew and the Baylor men's basketball team captured the hearts of Waco and the attention of the nation, it was a memorable year in McLennan County sports on a lot of different fronts.

From Baylor to MCC to area high schools, 2021 delivered drama, intrigue and no shortage of championship glory. Here are the other finalists for the Tribune-Herald's 2021 Sportsperson of the Year honor.

Dave Aranda

In his second year as Baylor football coach, Aranda directed the Bears to an 11-2 record and the program’s third Big 12 championship. He was named Big 12 Coach of the Year by the Associated Press and the Trib, and is a finalist for several national Coach of the Year honors. Aranda's Bears will play Ole Miss in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1.

Ray Biles