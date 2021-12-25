Sportsperson of Year finalists reflect year of glory

On that celebratory early April evening, Baylor basketball fans from all generations congregated along Austin Avenue for the parade to welcome…
While Scott Drew and the Baylor men's basketball team captured the hearts of Waco and the attention of the nation, it was a memorable year in McLennan County sports on a lot of different fronts.
From Baylor to MCC to area high schools, 2021 delivered drama, intrigue and no shortage of championship glory. Here are the other finalists for the Tribune-Herald's 2021 Sportsperson of the Year honor.
Dave Aranda
In his second year as Baylor football coach, Aranda directed the Bears to an 11-2 record and the program’s third Big 12 championship. He was named Big 12 Coach of the Year by the Associated Press and the Trib, and is a finalist for several national Coach of the Year honors. Aranda's Bears will play Ole Miss in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1.
Ray Biles
In his 30th season as Lorena head football coach, this well-liked dean of Central Texas coaches guided the Leopards to the second state championship in school history and the first since 1987. Lorena opened the season with losses to Franklin and China Spring — programs that both won state titles of their own — before rolling off 14 straight wins in convincing fashion. The Leopards' state championship victory over Brock marked the 200th win in Biles' career.
Brittney Griner
Baylor alum was the only former Bear to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, claiming one with the U.S. women’s basketball team. The veteran WNBA all-star also averaged 20.5 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Phoenix Mercury on her way to leading her team to the WNBA Finals.
McLennan Community College baseball team
Mitch Thompson and the Highlanders captured the program’s first NJCAA World Series title since 1983, going 47-16 overall while winning their last 23 games in a row. MCC ace Logan Henderson tossed a two-hitter and struck out 17 in the title-clinching win over Central Arizona.
Yossiana Pressley
Fifth-year Baylor volleyball senior won first-team All-America honors for the third straight year while becoming the program’s all-time kills leader with 2,935 career putaways. In the 2021 season, Pressley helped the Bears to a 22-6 record, the No. 5 overall national seed and a trip to the Sweet 16 before the Bears lost a five-set battle to Minnesota.