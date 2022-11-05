Sqwirl finds groove to lead Bears to 38-35 win over Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — Sqwirl chewed up Oklahoma’s defense, darted for big yardage, and made a general nuisance of himself on the Sooners’ home turf.

In a career plagued by numerous injuries, fifth-year junior Craig “Sqwirl” Williams came through with his biggest game ever for Baylor, and it couldn’t have come at a more critical time.

Erupting for a career-high 192 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Williams helped Baylor squeak out a 38-35 win over Oklahoma before 83,546 fans on a sunny, picturesque Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

It was only Baylor’s second win on Oklahoma’s turf after breaking through for the first one in 2014. Those 14 losses to the Sooners in Norman didn’t mean a thing to the Bears (6-3, 4-2), who have suddenly found their mojo with three straight wins to become bowl eligible and give themselves a shot at reaching the Big 12 championship game with three regular season games remaining.

“That’s a great feeling,” Williams said. “We just got our sixth win and we’re bowl eligible now, but that’s not where we’re stopping. We’re still in the running for the Big 12 championship and that’s what we’re looking forward to. Taking it one game at a time.”

At the heart of the win was the gritty, inspired running of Williams, who came back this season after playing in just eight games in his first four years at Baylor due mostly to knee injuries. He missed last weekend’s 45-17 win at Texas Tech with a head injury.

“Sqwirl ran hard, I mean the dude’s like 160 pounds, and is pulling guys with him, right?" said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. "And O-linemen see that, and they’re tired and they want to go back to maybe where the ball’s going to be placed eventually. They see him running into dudes that are twice his size, and that now inspires them to push a pile.”

Freshman Richard Reese has been Baylor’s workhorse back in recent games, carrying 67 times for 334 yards in the previous two wins over Kansas and Texas Tech. But he was ailing from a flu bug that hit the team, limiting him to four carries for seven yards and a touchdown.

Eager to contribute, Williams carried a career-high 25 times. Though he sometimes blew through big holes created by the offensive line, he also picked up a lot of yardage on his own with sheer determination.

“I’ve faced a lot of adversity in my career, and injuries come with the game, and I’m willing to take the risk to keep going out there and giving my all and doing what I can to help this team win,” Williams said. “The second (Baylor) team to come through and win in Norman, all the guys are excited, all the guys are happy. It wasn’t our best game. But we found a way to win, and that’s what everybody’s excited about.”

Williams showed his maturity and unselfishness when he broke into the clear for a 43-yard run on Baylor’s last drive.

But instead of running in for the score, he slowed down and took a knee at the 7 after a 43-yard run. That allowed Baylor to run out the clock to seal the win instead of giving the Sooners (5-4, 2-4) a prayer of coming back.

"We’ve been in that before where everyone says that in a time out, and it’s not executed, and so for him to have the awareness and to do it just speaks so highly of him," Aranda said. "I’m thankful for it."

After collecting five interceptions last week against Texas Tech, the Bears picked off three more passes against Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Linebacker Dillon Doyle and safeties Devin Lemear and Christian Morgan each intercepted passes.

“To have eight the past two games is really, really awesome for us,” said Doyle, who amassed a game-high 15 tackles. “I mean, there's a lot more that we can be doing certainly, but that obviously is a big focus. It's one of the commandments of winning football games, is (to) win the turnover battle and I think we did that.”

The Sooners were chasing the Bears the entire second half as they opened the third quarter with a nine-play, 75-yard drive. Reese ran for a two-yard touchdown to lift the Bears to a 31-21 lead.

With Gabriel hitting a nine-yard touchdown pass to Drake Stoops, the Sooners cut Baylor’s lead to 31-28 with 4:52 left in the third quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Bears faced a tough situation with a fourth-and-one at their own 29. Aranda elected to go for it, and Williams plowed for two yards up the middle for the critical first down.

“That’s a mindset right there,” Williams said. “Fourth-and-1, you know you’ve got to get the first down, hand the ball off and let’s go get it.”

With Qualan Jones stepping in and running for a 10-yard touchdown, the Bears finished off an 11-play, 80-yard drive to take a 38-28 lead with 9:15 left in the game.

“The O-line knew we’ve got to do this to win this game,” Aranda said. “That’s way impressive to see, and you can build off that for sure.”

The Sooners cut the lead to 38-35 with Eric Gray’s one-yard touchdown run with 4:05 remaining, but the Bears delivered at the end.

Intercepting three Gabriel passes, the Bears took a 24-21 lead into halftime.

The Sooners amassed 334 first-half yards and set the tone with a 10-play, 75-yard drive to open the game with Gabriel finishing it off with a 10-yard scramble around the left side for a touchdown.

The Bears answered with a nine-play, 63-yard drive that ended with Williams’ 11-yard run around the left side for a score.

Baylor got its first interception when TJ Franklin tipped Gabriel’s pass, which fell into the arms of Doyle, who returned it nine yards to Oklahoma’s 26.

Jordan Nabors made Doyle’s interception pay off when he ran for a six-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 14-7 lead with 3:50 left in the first quarter.

With Marvin Mims getting behind Baylor’s secondary for a 63-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel, the Sooners quickly tied the game at 14-14.

Following Lemear’s 31-yard interception return, the Bears were back in business again at Oklahoma’s 34. The Bears couldn’t get a first down, but John Mayers drilled a 49-yard field goal to give the Bears a 17-14 lead with 12:59 left in the second quarter.

Baylor’s defense came through with another big play when Devin Neal and Siaki Ika stopped Marcus Major for no gain on fourth-and-one at Baylor’s 35.

Williams followed with his biggest run of the day as he popped loose down the left sideline for 51 yards to set up his own one-yard touchdown run to push Baylor’s lead to 24-14 with 9:06 remaining in the second quarter.

Once again, the Sooners responded quickly by moving 75 yards on nine plays with Gray completing the drive with a five-yard touchdown run.

Baylor defensive lineman Brayden Utley was ejected on the scoring run with a flagrant foul.

The Sooners had a chance to tie the game, but Zach Schmit missed a 55-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.