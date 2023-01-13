Sqwirl Williams enters transfer portal

Baylor running back Craig "Sqwirl" Williams announced Friday that he's entering the transfer portal.

Williams arrived at Baylor in 2018 and redshirted that season before injuries derailed him much of the next three seasons. However, he delivered a strong season as a fifth-year junior in 2022 as he rushed for 557 yards and four touchdowns.

He enjoyed his best game against Oklahoma in Norman as he rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns to lead Baylor to a 38-35 win.

Even without Williams, Baylor will be stocked at running back in 2023 with freshman All-American Richard Reese returning along with Qualan Jones, Oklahoma State transfer Dominic Richardson, incoming Franklin star Bryson Washington and others.