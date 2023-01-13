 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sqwirl Williams enters transfer portal

  • 0
Baylor Football (copy)

Baylor's Craig “Sqwirl” Williams entered the transfer portal after rushing for 557 yards and four touchdowns as a fifth-year junior.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor running back Craig "Sqwirl" Williams announced Friday that he's entering the transfer portal.

Williams arrived at Baylor in 2018 and redshirted that season before injuries derailed him much of the next three seasons. However, he delivered a strong season as a fifth-year junior in 2022 as he rushed for 557 yards and four touchdowns.

He enjoyed his best game against Oklahoma in Norman as he rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns to lead Baylor to a 38-35 win.

Even without Williams, Baylor will be stocked at running back in 2023 with freshman All-American Richard Reese returning along with Qualan Jones, Oklahoma State transfer Dominic Richardson, incoming Franklin star Bryson Washington and others.

Baylor Football: Craig Williams Media Availability (March 31, 2022)
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert