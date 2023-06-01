Faced with replacing the entire starting backcourt, Baylor coach Scott Drew made a major move Thursday by landing a commitment from former Toledo point guard RayJ Dennis.

Considered one of the top players in the transfer portal, Dennis averaged 19.5 points, 5.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds as a fourth-year junior to earn Mid-American Conference player of the year.

The 6-2 Dennis ranked second in the MAC in scoring while leading the league in assists. He shot 48.4 percent from the field, including 36.6 percent from 3-point range, and will also help the Bears defensively after ranking sixth in the MAC with 1.6 steals per game.

"I saw the potential for how good this team can be if they add a piece or two," Dennis said. "I was drawn not just by how good Baylor is as a team, but how well they develop their guards to get to a high level. But first and foremost, it's the kind of people at Baylor. My family and I got a good vibe when we met them."

Dennis said he followed Baylor on its 2021 national championship run, but had already been watching Drew's teams for at least a decade.

"I followed Baylor as far back as when Pierre Jackson played," Dennis said. "People always talk about 2021, but I watched them well before they won the national championship."

The addition of Dennis for his senior year will bring a lot of experience to the Bears after losing their starting guard trio from last season.

Freshman guard Keyonte George is expected to be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft on June 22 while fifth-year senior guard Adam Flagler is hoping to be selected in the draft. Junior guard LJ Cryer transferred to Houston after three years at Baylor.

Dennis played the last two seasons at Toledo after two seasons at Boise State. As a junior in 2021-22, Dennis ranked fourth in scoring for Toledo with a 12.7 average while averaging 5.6 rebounds and leading the team with 4.1 assists.

"I would say I'm a do-it-all point guard who can score at all three levels," Dennis said. "I love to get my teammates involved by passing the ball to them and being a leader. Defense is something I want to take a huge jump in and be an all-league level defender."

As a sophomore at Boise State, he averaged 8.6 points and 3.0 rebounds after a freshman season in which he averaged 4.1 points and 1.8 boards. He played prep basketball at Oswego East in the Chicago area.

Dennis is the second transfer guard to join Baylor during the offseason after the Bears signed former VCU guard Jayden Nunn in April.

Nunn, a 6-4, 190-pound junior guard, brings the experience of 66 games and 64 starts over the last two seasons for the Rams. He averaged 9.0 points and 1.7 assists while shooting 42 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from 3-point range.

“Jayden brings two years of college experience and is regarded as one of the top defenders in the country," Drew said. "He is a proven winner that our fans will love to watch compete on a nightly basis.”

Additionally, the Bears are adding five-star combo guard Ja’Kobe Walter and four-star point guard Miro Little in the 2023 class along with 6-10 five-star center Yves Missi.

Baylor’s returning guards include Langston Love and Dantwan Grimes, who redshirted last year after transferring from Kilgore College.