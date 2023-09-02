Texas State 14 14 7 7 — 42
BAY — FG Hankins 23, 10:17.
TXST — Mahdi 10 pass from Finley (Shipley kick), 7:33.
BAY — FG Hankins 53, 2:26.
TXST — Mahdi 65 run (Shipley kick), 1:21.
TXST — Davenport 27 pass from Finley (Shipley kick), 9:11.
BAY — Shapen 9 run (Hankins kick), 4:06.
TXST — Jeter 1 run (Shipley kick), :48.
BAY — Dabney 53 pass from Shapen (K.Jackson pass from Shapen), 13:21.
TXST — Finley 16 run (Shipley kick), 10:18.
BAY — FG Hankins 24, 1:47.
TXST — Hobert 26 pass from Finley (Shipley kick), 13:52.
BAY — Dabney 2 pass from Shapen (Hankins kick), 8:52.
Total Net Yards — 441 — 524
Rushes-yards — 39-143 — 32-108
Kickoff Returns — 2-51 — 6-145
Interceptions-Ret. — 1-0 — 0-0
Comp-Att-Int — 22-30-0 — 27-44-1
Sacked-Yards Lost — 1-1 — 3-21
Punts — 3-44.333 — 2-40.5
Penalties-Yards — 4-31 — 9-45
Time of Possession — 26:12 — 33:48
RUSHING — Texas State, Mahdi 6-83, Hill 19-53, Finley 6-18, Jeter 3-5, Davenport 2-(minus 6), (Team) 3-(minus 10). Baylor, Richardson 16-79, Robertson 3-14, Reese 7-14, Presley 1-3, Yates 1-0, Shapen 4-(minus 2).
PASSING — Texas State, Finley 22-30-0-298. Baylor, Shapen 21-31-0-303, Robertson 6-12-1-113, Dabney 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Texas State, Hobert 6-105, Wilson 5-65, Hawkins 5-58, Hill 2-13, Davenport 1-27, Fox 1-21, Mahdi 1-10, Donley 1-(minus 1). Baylor, Dabney 6-101, K.Jackson 6-70, Burton 5-88, Presley 4-83, Baldwin 2-47, Richardson 2-18, Yates 1-8, Roberts 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Baylor, Hankins 57.
