Steady Baylor Lady Bears stiff arm K-State, 64-52

MANHATTAN, Kan. — It wasn’t the smoothest game of the season, but the Baylor Lady Bears got the result they wanted.
Despite not being able to gain much separation against a scrappy Kansas State team, the eighth-ranked Lady Bears notched a 64-52 victory over the Wildcats on Sunday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum.
As has often been the case lately, Baylor relied on NaLyssa Smith on the inside and Moon Ursin and DiJonai Carrington from the outside to drive the offense. Smith led the Lady Bears with 17 points while Ursin and Carrington each pitched in 16.
Baylor senior point guard DiDi Richards rang up 10 assists to go with seven points. Her dishes helped offset the Lady Bears’ 17 turnovers.
“It was a very slow-paced game, which is not to our liking. But I thought if that’s what they wanted to play today, we’ll play,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “I thought Moon and DiJonai hit some 3s … I thought we handled everything that they threw at us defensively.”
And, of course, Baylor was stingy on the defensive end when it counted. Kansas State shot 42.6% from the field for the entire game, but the Lady Bears held the Wildcats to 4-of-12 shooting in the fourth quarter.
Baylor (14-2, 9-1) stayed a half game ahead of No. 21 West Virginia in the Big 12 standings. The Lady Bears are in pursuit of their 11th consecutive regular season conference championship. West Virginia (15-2, 9-2) defeated Texas, 81-75, on Saturday in Austin.
The Lady Bears attacked Kansas-State’s zone defense by producing one of their most prolific 3-point shooting halves of the season.
Carrington nailed three shots from beyond the arc in the first half, Ursin added two more and Bickle finished off a 6-for-11 half with a basket from near the top of the key. Bickle’s 3-pointer with 41 seconds left in the second quarter gave Baylor a 37-26 lead at the break.
“Moon and DiJonai played the minutes they did because we needed them to feel very comfortable and shoot it,” Mulkey said.
Kansas State was without second-leading scorer Christiana Carr, who was on the sideline wearing a boot, and the Wildcats struggled on the offensive end for a stretch of the first half. The Lady Bears held K-State without a point between Ayoka Lee’s layup with 4:35 left in the first quarter and Laura Macke’s layup 87 seconds into the second quarter.
Lee led all scorers with 21 points as she made 9 of 16 field goals and 3 of 3 free throws.
“You know they’re going to go down there to (Lee),” Mulkey said. “When you get that close and you have that kind of size, it is Division I basketball, you’re going to make shots. We gave up three or four layups trying to front her too high in the first half, but we did a better job I thought in the second half of making her make shots without it being a layup or a lob.”
Even with the Wildcats’ drought, Baylor couldn’t pull away during the first 20 minutes.
Kansas State held Baylor to eight points in the paint in the first half. However, the Lady Bears still shot 53.8% from the field before intermission. Smith made five of six field goals and had 10 at the break while Carrington’s 3-point shooting and a breakaway layup gave her 11 at halftime. Ursin was a perfect 3-of-3 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in the first half as she scored 10 points.
Smith completed a 3-point play early in the fourth quarter to match the Lady Bears’ largest lead at 17 points. Kansas State gnawed at that margin, but the Wildcats played a deliberate offensive game and never created enough momentum to threaten Baylor.
“We knew coming here that that’s what they wanted to do, so we were prepared for it,” Carrington said. “As much as we could, we wanted to play our game still. I don’t think we got in our tempo as much as we would’ve liked, but we were able to speed them up occasionally and get them out of their rhythm.”