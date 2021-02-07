Steady Baylor Lady Bears stiff arm K-State, 64-52

The Lady Bears attacked Kansas-State’s zone defense by producing one of their most prolific 3-point shooting halves of the season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carrington nailed three shots from beyond the arc in the first half, Ursin added two more and Bickle finished off a 6-for-11 half with a basket from near the top of the key. Bickle’s 3-pointer with 41 seconds left in the second quarter gave Baylor a 37-26 lead at the break.

“Moon and DiJonai played the minutes they did because we needed them to feel very comfortable and shoot it,” Mulkey said.

Kansas State was without second-leading scorer Christiana Carr, who was on the sideline wearing a boot, and the Wildcats struggled on the offensive end for a stretch of the first half. The Lady Bears held K-State without a point between Ayoka Lee’s layup with 4:35 left in the first quarter and Laura Macke’s layup 87 seconds into the second quarter.

Lee led all scorers with 21 points as she made 9 of 16 field goals and 3 of 3 free throws.