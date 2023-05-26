Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

You win or you learn.

And the Baylor baseball team did a lot of learning this season, even when they were winning.

“You're always learning. Sometimes it's just easier to learn when you lose than when you win,” said first-year head coach Mitch Thompson. “We wanted to perform better. Don't ever question that. We wanted to win more. Every kid on our team, every coach in our program, was striving for better success on the field. But I think we did accomplish a lot.”

Baylor finished the season on a high note with a sweep of Cal State Bakersfield at home following the end of Big 12 play. The three season ending victories were enough to get the Bears to the 20-win mark to finish the season 20-35, 6-18 in conference play.

Sophomore catcher and former Midway Panther Cort Castle, who spent the most time behind the plate this season after serving a backup role his freshman year, expressed that the young team that came in without a lot of experience has a lot to build on after the tough season.

“It was nice that we were able to reach 20 wins there at the end and get that sweep over Bakersfield, but I think there was definitely a lot of things that we learned this year,” Castle said. “A lot of the guys that got a bunch of playing time had their first times on either playing on a college team or playing on a Division I college team. So I think experience alone was a good thing.

“And then secondly, I think something we all learned was just kind of how to be competitive and what being competitive looks like. I thought there was a lot of games where we were down or we were behind, or we had already had kind of a rough series, but instead of just laying over and just kind of accepting our fate we just continue to battle back and tried to be competitive.”

Baylor went 9-12 in games that ended in a deficit of two runs or less, including several in conference play. The Bears mounted a late rally against Oklahoma State to force extras in the opener, although falling by two runs. The rubber match against Oklahoma was a two-run win.

The opener against Texas was a two-run defeat but Baylor bounced back in a one-run victory the next day before falling by a run in the finale. Baylor salvaged the finale against Texas Tech in Lubbock in a two-run win and fell in the opener to West Virginia by a run and dropped the series to TCU in a 2-1 game at Globe Life Field.

Had those 12 losses been turned into wins, Baylor's season would have looked completely different.

“I think something that shows too is the flashes that we had of having the potential to be really, really good,” Castle said. “I think being able to hang on in some of those games and a lot of those games you know, we were either starting the game in the lead or we started behind, but the ability to bounce back and not just roll over was was definitely something we're going to try and carry on to next year. Just staying competitive.”

Although Baylor finished last in the Big 12 in about every category, the Bears did pick up a pair of conference merits as Castle earned an honorable mention and shortstop Kolby Branch was unanimously selected to the All-Freshman Team.

Castle finished fifth in the conference in batting average, hitting .393 during Big 12 play, nearly 40 points above the next closest Big 12 catcher. The Woodway native also tallied 240 putouts behind the plate, throwing out 10 would-be base stealers in a league that boasts the top four squads in stolen bases among Power Five teams.

“This is a guy that was a very part-time starter the year before that, you know, kind of earned his stripes and ended up doing the majority of our catching for us this spring and did a nice job behind the plate and continued to grow offensively,” Thompson said of Castle. “That's what this program has always been about. This program has always been about player development and helping players get better.”

Making a buzz since fall practice, Branch became one of the Bears' top contributors. The Lucas native began the season as the leadoff hitter before being moved down to the three-hole. Branch hit .325 with 69 hits, 49 runs, six homers and 41 RBIs while his 17 doubles were one shy of the program's freshman record and tied for fourth nationally among Power Five rookies.

Matching up against Baylor's last five Freshman All-Americans (Jared McKenzie, Nick Loftin, Shea Langeliers, Max Muncy and Logan Vick) Branch ranks second in RBIs, third in batting average and fourth in long balls as a true freshman.

“The thing that really excites me about Kolby is not just his abilities on the field but his internal drive — his passion for the game, his passion for his teammates,” Thompson said. “He so consistent throughout the season. ... I'm very excited about the future because I know that what we saw this year, this kid is going to continue to grow.”

Looking forward, the 2023 season gave Baylor a lot of opportunity to build experience and set a foundation for how the Bears will look to build their roster moving forward. According the Castle, the upcoming fall will bring plenty of competition.

In the fall Baylor signed 14 recruits and will likely welcome several transfers. Among the fresh blood will be Austin Vandergrift, Brayden Buchanan and Bosqueville's John Youens.

“We're going to be working super hard and I know we've got a lot of talented guys coming in,” Castle said. “Maybe there's more coming in soon. We got guys coming back with more experience. So I think having all of these guys, all these different personalities, everybody coming in this fall, it's going to make for a really, really competitive fall. Everybody's going to make each other a lot better just by competing with the guy next you.”