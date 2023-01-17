Steward, Hancock added to Aranda's staff

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda has completed his coaching staff by naming AJ Steward as assistant head coach/running backs coach and Tyler Hancock as special teams director.

Steward joins the Bears’ coaching staff after spending the last two seasons at Oregon State in the same role. He has also had previous stops at Arizona in 2020, BYU in 2018-19 with current Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, and Rice from 2014-17.

“AJ is a great addition to our coaching staff, and we are excited to bring him and his wife Virginia to Waco,” Aranda said. “AJ has quickly developed a reputation as one of the top running back coaches in the nation, and as a tireless and skilled recruiter who has a great feel for the state of Texas."

A former Kansas tight end, Steward opened his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Rice in 2012-13 before taking over the running backs coaching role for the Owls.

Hancock will lead the special teams unit after serving as the special teams coordinator the last two seasons at Charlotte. He previously served as senior analyst at West Virginia in 2019-20, special teams’ quality control coach at Maryland from 2016-18 and as a defensive intern and later an offensive assistant at Kentucky from 2013-16.

“Tyler is a valuable addition to our staff,” Aranda said. “He has had great success working with special teams units throughout his career and can step in immediately to help lead our group."

Steward replaces running backs coach Justin "Juice" Johnson, who took over the same role on Joey McGuire's staff at Texas Tech. Hancock replaces Ronnie Wheat, who was dismissed following the Bears' regular season loss to Texas.