Stillwater's golden goddesses: Baylor women dominate to win NCAA regional

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Baylor women’s golf team is trending in the right direction.

The 16th-ranked Bears finished off their dominant run at the NCAA’s Stillwater Regional at Karsten Creek on Wednesday, claiming the championship and a spot in the upcoming NCAA Women’s Golf Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Baylor won by 14 strokes over second-place Arizona State. The Bears shot 1-over 865 as a team, with rounds of 292, 285 and 288.

“I really believe that this is the biggest win in our team’s history,” said Baylor head coach Jay Goble. “To come out here and play the way we did at Karsten Creek, which is one of our competitor’s home golf course, in the convincing fashion that we did, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

While Oklahoma State’s Madison Hinson-Tolchard won the individual title, Baylor actually had three players knocking on the door. BU’s trio of Rosie Belsham, Gurleen Kaur and Britta Snyder tied for second with three-round scores of 2-under 214. Hinson-Tolchard shot 72-71-69 — 212 for the win, as her final-round performance pushed her to the top of the leaderboard.

But, collectively, nobody outshone the Bears. Belsham and Snyder both closed with rounds of 1-under 71, while Kaur finished out at even-par 72. Snyder matched her career-best finish with the second-place showing. For the tournament, Baylor had the best cumulative score on par-3s, par-4s and par-5s, and the Bears’ six eagles for the tournament led the field.

Baylor led wire-to-wire in the event, which should give the Bears plenty of confidence and momentum for the NCAA Championships, which will be held May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale. In addition to Baylor and Arizona State, two other teams qualified for nationals — Oklahoma State and Auburn, who tied for third.

The regional title is the second in program history for Baylor. The Bears won the San Antonio Regional in 2015 and that season went on to finish second at the NCAA Championships, coming up just shy to Stanford, 3-2, in the final match play round. The national appearance will be Baylor’s seventh overall and second in a row.