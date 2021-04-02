Stingy Bears sweep doubleheader versus Aggies

The Baylor baseball team is hosting North Carolina A&T on this holiday weekend, but the Bears haven’t exactly been showering the Aggies with gifts.
In fact, Baylor has been quite stingy through three games.
After shutting out A&T on Thursday, the Bears followed it up by allowing just one run while sweeping a doubleheader on Friday at Baylor Ballpark.
Baylor won the first game of the day, 5-0 in seven innings, then claimed a 7-1 victory in the nightcap.
Three Bears pitchers — Hambleton Oliver, Jimmy Winston and Logan Freeman — combined to keep the Aggies to a run on two hits in the nightcap, clinching the series win in the four-game set.
“When you have pitchers constantly throwing strikes, forcing ground balls, you just kind of see it, everything moves really efficiently,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “I was really proud of what our guys did today and so far this weekend.”
Winston faced the minimum as he entered in the third inning and pitched six full frames. He struck out seven with no hits and no walks.
“It’s awesome,” Winston said. “When I come out of the bullpen, I try to just focus on one inning at a time, try not to pace myself and get the first strike on the hitter and get the leadoff out. That makes it a lot easier. I go in there and pound the zone the best I can.”
After North Carolina A&T plated a run in the top of the first, Baylor’s Jack Pineda doubled in the bottom half of the inning to score Jared McKenzie and tie the game. Pineda then scored on a sacrifice fly by Andy Thomas for a lead the Bears would not relinquish.
Baylor rightfielder Davion Downey provided some fireworks in the bottom of the third with a home run over the right field wall that scored Thomas.
“Watching Davion hit a home run, his swing has been really good of late, he just hasn’t had a lot to show for it,” Rodriguez said. “So watching him being able to get a hold of something like that was good to see.”
Baylor posted its second shutout of the weekend by winning the opening game of Saturday’s doubleheader, 5-0 in seven innings.
After Tyler Thomas blanked the Aggies on Thursday, Blake Helton got the start in the first game on Friday and followed suit. Helton scattered seven hits and two walks as he went the distance for the win. He struck out three in the process.
Baylor’s Jared McKenzie led off the game with a double and scored on a single by Thomas for all the offense the Bears needed in the bottom of the first.
But Baylor tacked on a four-run rally in the bottom of the third. Chase Wehsener got the key hit as he doubled down the left field line to bring in three runs.