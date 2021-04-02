Stingy Bears sweep doubleheader versus Aggies

The Baylor baseball team is hosting North Carolina A&T on this holiday weekend, but the Bears haven’t exactly been showering the Aggies with gifts.

In fact, Baylor has been quite stingy through three games.

After shutting out A&T on Thursday, the Bears followed it up by allowing just one run while sweeping a doubleheader on Friday at Baylor Ballpark.

Baylor won the first game of the day, 5-0 in seven innings, then claimed a 7-1 victory in the nightcap.

Three Bears pitchers — Hambleton Oliver, Jimmy Winston and Logan Freeman — combined to keep the Aggies to a run on two hits in the nightcap, clinching the series win in the four-game set.

“When you have pitchers constantly throwing strikes, forcing ground balls, you just kind of see it, everything moves really efficiently,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “I was really proud of what our guys did today and so far this weekend.”

Winston faced the minimum as he entered in the third inning and pitched six full frames. He struck out seven with no hits and no walks.