DENVER — Ryan Kalkbrenner is a vanishing breed in college basketball, a 7-1 post-up center who owns the country's best shooting percentage which complements his abundant rebounding and defensive skills.

The imposing Creighton junior is the biggest obstacle standing in the way of Baylor coach Scott Drew’s sixth trip to the Sweet 16.

The third-seeded Bears will try to contain Kalkbrenner any way they can when they face the sixth-seeded Bluejays in the second round of the South Region at 6:10 p.m. Sunday at Ball Arena.

The game between the Bears (23-10) and Bluejays (22-12) is a rematch of the 2014 second-round NCAA Tournament game in San Antonio where Baylor romped to an 85-55 win.

The Bears will likely have to rotate big men Flo Thamba, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Josh Ojianwuna and get defensive help from other players to deal with Kalkbrenner.

“We have to limit his touches and not let him get it down around the basket because he’s so elite and efficient when he gets the ball down there,” said Baylor forward Caleb Lohner. “We have to be as physical as we possibly can. Not letting him get that initial catch is extremely important. We have to push him out and not let him catch it in his spots.”

Kalkbrenner played brilliantly in Creighton’s 72-63 win over No. 11 seed North Carolina State in Friday’s opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Hitting 11 of 14 field goals and eight of nine free throws, Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 31 points along with seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Leading the nation with a remarkable 71.7 field goal percentage, he’s averaging a team-high 15.9 points along with with 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game to earn Big East defensive player of the year for the second straight season.

The Bears haven’t faced any big man comparable to Kalkbrenner in the guard-driven Big 12. With Kalkbrenner leading the way, the Bluejays finished third in the Big East with a 14-6 record.

“You don't face a lot of guys 7-1, 260, that have his skill level and his touch,” Drew said. “Part of his success is because of players around him. They do a great job getting him the ball. They can shoot it, which spaces the floor. And like any good team, they've got two or three things. So if you collapse on them, they can hit the 3. If you stay out, they hurt you inside.”

Guard Trey Alexander is Creighton’s most accurate 3-point shooter as he’s buried 42.8 percent while averaging 13.5 points. Scoring 12.7 points per game, guard Baylor Scheierman has hit a team-high 79 3-pointers and is a force on the boards with a team-high 8.3 rebounds.

Point guard Ryan Nembhard is averaging 11.9 points and 4.9 assists while shooting 36 percent from 3-point range. Forward Arthur Kaluma is also averaging 11.9 points along with six rebounds per game.

North Carolina State shut down the Bluejays from the perimeter as they hit just three of 20 3-pointers, but Kalkbrenner is confident in their shooting ability.

“They've got to pick their poison, either send two people to guard me and give up an open 3 to one of these guys who are going to make the shot, or stay on them and play me one-on-one in the post,” Kalkbrenner said. “It just forces them to make a decision. So it definitely makes my job a lot easier and I think opens up a lot for us on offense.”

In Friday’s NCAA Tournament opener against No. 14 seed UC Santa Barbara, the Bears overcame a 36-35 halftime deficit to romp to a 74-56 win. After the Gauchos shot 61.5 percent in the first half, Baylor outscored them 39-20 in the second half by ratcheting up the defense to limit them to a 30.4 shooting percentage.

The Bears hope to start Sunday’s game with the same kind of defensive intensity in which they closed the UC Santa Barbara game.

“We know what we’re capable of and have to go out and actually do it for 40 minutes to give us a chance to win,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. “Their guards are very versatile, all the way from Nembhard to Baylor (Scheierman). They pass the ball well with Nembard being the leader. They can definitely provide some frustration on defense. But with us being connected and flying around and putting them in certain situations, we can cause turnovers and difficult shots and allow us to rebound well.”

Using a 10-man rotation to deal with the altitude, the Bears eventually wore down the Gauchos in the second half. They hope to do the same against Creighton, which used a seven-man rotation against N.C. State.

“The great thing is we've got guys that if their number is called, they're going to play,” Drew said. “And if their number is not called, they're going to be great teammates on the bench. But we have confidence and play 10, we have confidence in all 10. And I think especially in altitude, that's something that first game, early game, we knew we wanted to do.”