(at Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut)

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 10 Alabama

Time: 4:30 p.m. CT Saturday

TV: ESPN2

Baylor Bears

Coach: Nicki Collen (second season at Baylor: 47-19)

2022-23 Record: 19-12 (10-8, T-4th in Big 12)

How they got here: At-large bid

NCAA tournament history: 21st appearance (52-17)

Last NCAA tournament: 2022 (lost to South Dakota, 61-47, in second round)

Best finish: 3-time NCAA champions (2005, 2012, 2019)

Strengths: The Bears are undoubtedly at their best when they’re sharing the ball, as they rank 13th nationally in assists at 17.3 helpers per game. Collen’s team employs frequent screens offensively to free up either the guards to drive and score or kick, or to find its frontcourt players on rolls or slip-screen action to the bucket. And you’re not necessarily going to shut Baylor down by fixating your defensive attention on one player, as they’re a well-balanced club with four people averaging in double figures.

Weaknesses: They’re extremely streaky in their shooting and are prone to extended scoring droughts, as evidenced by the four-minute dry spell they suffered to close out their 74-63 loss to Iowa State at the Big 12 tournament. They shoot just 42.8% from the floor (94th nationally) and 68.3% from the foul line (253rd), and their inability to knock down late-game free throws has cost them a few chances at wins. Baylor’s three-guard lineup can also get hammered by bigger teams on the boards, and BU ranks 98th in the country in rebounding margin (plus-3.2).

Alabama Crimson Tide

Coach: Kristy Curry (10th season at Alabama: 173-142, 24 seasons overall: 482-291)

2022-23 Record: 20-10 (9-7, T-5th in SEC)

How they got here: At-large bid

NCAA tournament history: 12th appearance (17-11)

Last NCAA tournament: 2021 (lost to Maryland, 100-64, in second round)

Best finish: Reached Final Four in 1994

Strengths: Few teams in the country stretch you out defensively any better than Alabama. The Tide shoots the 3-pointer at 38.03% as a team, the sixth-best percentage in the country. Senior guard Brittany Davis is capable of prolific scoring performances and averages 17.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game — she’s just the fifth Alabama player in program history to hit the 1,000-point career mark in three seasons or less.

Weaknesses: Alabama will carry a four-game losing streak into the NCAA tournament, and the Tide was just 4-4 in February and March. Like Baylor, they’re susceptible to lapses on the boards. In Alabama’s 10 losses this year, it was outrebounded by an average of eight boards per game. Curry’s team has also gotten cooked against tougher competition — in three games against Top 25 teams this season the Tide lost all three by an average score of 82-63.

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Vermont

Time: 2 p.m. CT Saturday

TV: ABC

Connecticut Huskies

Coach: Geno Auriemma (37th season at UConn: 1,178-155)

2022-23 Record: 29-5 (18-2, first in Big East)

How they got here: Big East Tournament champs

NCAA tournament history: 33rd appearance (130-22)

Last NCAA tournament: 2022 (lost to South Carolina, 64-49, in national championship game)

Best finish: 11-time NCAA champions (1995, 2000, ’02, ’03, ’04, ’09, ’10, ’13, ’14, ’15, ’16)

Strengths: They’re UConn, after all. Maybe not a vintage Huskie team, but they still routinely land some of the most talented recruits in the country every year. They’re well-prepared by a rigorous schedule, having gone 7-3 in games against Top 25 teams this season. Aaliyah Edwards, a 6-3 junior forward, is a walking mismatch. She leads the Huskies in scoring at 16.6 points per game on 57.3% shooting from the floor. UConn should also benefit from the recent return of sophomore guard Azzi Fudd (15.5 ppg). She missed 22 games with knee injuries but returned to the court three games ago in the Big East Tournament.

Weaknesses: As good as UConn is, just think how much better the Huskies could be with junior guard Paige Bueckers, the 2021 AP Player of the Year, and freshman forward Ice Brady, the fifth-ranked recruit in the country, on the court. Both haven’t played this year with knee injuries. The blueprint to beating the Huskies came a little over three weeks ago, when unranked St. John’s dirtied up the game and pulled off a 69-64 road win at the XL Center in Hartford. In that game, the Red Storm jumped out to a strong start, outscoring UConn 21-15 in the first quarter, winning the rebounding battle, and getting a huge performance from its bench, outscoring the Huskie reserves, 29-3.

Vermont Catamounts

Coach: Alisa Kresge (fifth season at Vermont: 72-55)

2022-23 Record: 24-6 (14-2, first in America East)

How they got here: America East Tournament champs

NCAA tournament history: Seventh appearance (1-6)

Last NCAA tournament: 2010 (lost to Georgetown, 84-66, in second round)

Best finish: Second round in 2010

Strengths: The Catamounts carry a 17-game winning streak into the NCAA tourney, the program’s longest since the 1992-93 season. During that run they’re outrebounding their opponents by 5.4 boards per game and limiting them to a meager 26.2% 3-point shooting. Defensively, they’ve been solid all year, ranking 28th nationally in field goal percentage defense (36.5%). Vermont likes to ride the back of senior point guard Emma Utterback, who averages a team-leading 14 points and 4.2 assists per game.

Weaknesses: Vermont’s schedule didn’t prepare the Catamounts for anything like what they’ll see Saturday in Storrs. Vermont played only one Top 25 team all season in Indiana, and that was way back in the season opener in November, when the Hoosiers hammered the Catamounts, 86-49. The Catamounts’ lack of the NCAA tourney experience could give them a deer-in-the-headlights look, as no player or coach in the program has any history in the Big Dance.

— Brice Cherry