STORRS, Conn. — Ja’Mee Asberry wasn’t going out without a fight.

And, all the while, her mother was on her mind.

Asberry scored a season-high 26 points in the Bears’ epic 78-74 comeback win over Alabama in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at UConn’s Gampel Pavilion. After the game, Asberry said she was partially inspired by the memory of her late mother, Tylda.

“What got me going internally, my mom’s birthday was March 16th, and some of you may not know that she passed away when I was 16,” Asberry said. “And my dad sent me a text on her birthday, I think, and it was like, ‘Make this game about her.’ When I was at halftime, I was just sitting there, and I was just quiet, and I was just praying to her like let me — if I’m going to go out, let me go out with a bang. Thankfully we won, and I think that that game’s for her.”

Asberry came up just two points shy of her career high of 28, which she has reached twice, most recently against Oklahoma in March 2021. But she did set a new career high in 3-point buckets, hitting seven in the win.

She also sank a pair of clutch free throws with 15 seconds to go that iced the game for the Bears, giving them a two-possession lead.

“Tell them you prayed on one of them,” said junior guard Sarah Andrews.

Asberry confirmed Andrews’ account. “No, I did pray,” she said. “I was asking God, ‘Like, please go in, please.’”

Alabama’s Davis leaves everything on court

Brittany Davis has nothing to hang her head about.

The Alabama senior gave the Crimson Tide fans all they could ask for, pumping in 33 points, including 22 in the first half. Davis has had quite a roller-coaster career for Alabama, including taking the 2020-21 season off to give birth to a daughter, Brielle.

“She is just a phenomenal human, and I know her future is incredibly bright,” Alabama coach Kristy Curry said. “She’s going to leave Alabama with two degrees. She’s a phenomenal mom.

“I just can’t say enough about what she’s done for our program, and she’s laid the foundation for more Brittany Davises to come to Alabama. We’re excited about the legacy that she will leave and how she has impacted in so many more important ways than just bouncing a ball. She’s pretty special.”

Collen peels the paint — for once

Nicki Collen always chuckles whenever a reporter asks her about her halftime speeches.

That’s because Collen tends to focus on X’s and O’s, and not on stripping the wallpaper with a fire-and-brimstone sermon. However, with her team trailing by 11 against Alabama on Saturday, she went more Knute Rockne and less Bill Walsh.

“There wasn’t anything we hadn’t taught them how to guard,” Collen said. “We just had to do what we were taught to do. So there was a lot of challenges being thrown out. No swear words. I gave those up for Lent. But a lot of challenges thrown out about how we needed to compete.”

Baylor freshman Bella Fontleroy credited Collen’s remarks with amplifying their defensive mission.

“We have to be in their shorts, basically,” Fontleroy said. “We have to guard their actions the right way. The way we game-planned and schemed, we have to go out and execute that. After that halftime speech, we really locked in on that and focused on that.