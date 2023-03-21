STORRS, Conn. — When a season comes to a close, Nicki Collen never wants it to be about looking ahead.

In the second-year Baylor coach’s mind, it’s an ending more than a beginning. It’s a chance to say thank you to the departing seniors. In the Bears’ case, those two leaving were forward Caitlin Bickle and guard Ja’Mee Asberry.

“It’s easy for coaches to want to give a pep talk in the locker room after a game to the young kids about what that meant and coming back, but I just don’t believe in that,” Collen said, after her Baylor team lost to second-seeded Connecticut, 77-58, in the NCAA tournament Monday night. “I believe the last game is about the kids that will never be in that locker room again. So, I’m just super lucky to have coached Ja’Mee and Caitlin Bickle.”

Asberry was a fifth-year senior who transferred to Baylor from Oklahoma State before the 2021-22 season. Collen noted that “she was the first player to say yes to me” as a college head coach, and was proud of the way she accepted her role and worked to improve her all-around game in her two years in Waco.

This season Asberry averaged 11.4 points and made a team-leading 60 3-pointers, shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. She saved some of her finest play in the NCAA tournament, averaging 20.5 points in BU’s two games, including a season-high 26 in the Bears’ comeback first-round win over Alabama and a team-leading 15 against UConn.

“For me, I can't speak for Cait, but for me it went great,” Asberry said in the locker room after the game. “I got a ring, I got a master's (in educational psychology). There's no other path I would take, honestly. Obviously I wanted to win tonight, but life happens, and sometimes you win some and you lose some.”

Bickle saw a bit of everything in her five seasons in Waco. She won a national championship as a freshman in 2019 under former head coach Kim Mulkey, but played sparingly her first three years. When Collen arrived, she gave Bickle a bigger role, off the bench last season and as a starter this year. Bickle won first-team All-Big 12 honors from the Tribune-Herald this year while averaging a career-high 11.9 points and 7.1 rebounds on 50.2% shooting from the field, 38.2% from 3, and 80.6% from the line.

“Caitlin, she's so special,” Collen said. “Like, she is our safety, our quarterback, she runs our team. She can run every position on our floor. She's the best communicator on our team. Stubborn as heck. Nobody I've ever coached plays more for the name on the front of her jersey than Caitlin Bickle. Nobody. Nobody.

“She cares about winning, and for three years she didn't play and cheered on her teammates. For run one year she was a role player that helped us win games. For one year she was an all-conference player, and I'm glad she was able to get to the point where she was more than a Kalani’s backup, NaLyssa's backup, and kind of showed the world how good she actually is.”

Extending the streaks

While UConn extended a streak in Storrs, so did Baylor. Perhaps not as impressive as the one the Huskies have going, but still special in its own right.

Baylor finished the year with a 20-13 record, extending its string of 20-win seasons to 23 in a row. The last time the Bears failed to reach 20 wins was the 1999-2000 season, when they went 7-20 in their final year under Sonja Hogg.

Meanwhile, UConn is headed to the Sweet 16 for a 29th straight year while it chases a 15th straight Final Four.

“What Geno (Auriemma) has done here is insane,” Collen said.

Go ahead and exhale, Geno

For at least a while, Geno Auriemma was sweating in his fancy Italian loafers.

Baylor held a six-point lead after the first quarter against UConn and stayed right in the game through the middle of the third before the Huskies began to finally wear down the Bears with their size and execution.

“There was a period of time where I thought we were in really, really, really big trouble because we were having so much trouble executing the defensive game plan that we wanted,” Auriemma said. “So that whole first half was a struggle, struggle, struggle. We came out in the second half and I don’t think there was ever a time I didn’t think we would win the game.

"The change in our players and the defensive changes we made and the intensity level we played at, it’s probably one of the more gratifying wins I’ve had in this building.”