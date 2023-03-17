STORRS, Conn. — “Expect the Unexpected” should be the unofficial motto of the NCAA tournament. Nevertheless, some players have a better understanding of what to expect than others.

Baylor has two players on its roster who own an NCAA championship ring. One of those, of course, is fifth-year senior forward Caitlin Bickle, who was a part of the Bears’ last national title team as a true freshman in 2019. The other is junior transfer guard Jana Van Gytenbeek, who picked up a ring at Stanford as a freshman in the 2020-21 season.

As veterans who have been through the March Madness wars, Van Gytenbeek and Bickle speak with some measure of authority in the BU locker room.

“I think they know how incredible this opportunity is,” Van Gytenbeek said, when asked about what advice she gives the BU newcomers. “Making the tournament, being a top team, it’s really incredible. It’s unique and nobody gets to do that a lot, so what I tell them the most is to just soak it in. Everything, all the cool stuff that happens around the scenes, the flights, just the environment is special, and you’re not going to get it for the rest of your life. So, just soak it in. That’s what I say.”

Van Gytenbeek is coming off a career-high seven assists in the Bears’ last game against Iowa State.

Back in the Nutmeg State

Baylor’s Nicki Collen has coached in three different time zones in her career, so perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that she has a few connections in Connecticut.

Collen spent 2015-17 as an assistant coach for the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, under head coach and general manager Curt Miller. She still has fond memories of her time in the Nutmeg State.

“Curt and I worked together at Colorado State when I first got into coaching, and we had always said, if ever was ever an opportunity to work together, that we wanted to,” Collen said. “We thought a lot alike, our brains fire very similarly. Our personalities are oddly very different, but how we think is the same. I tended to be the calm to his crazy a lot of the time. And I always liked to say that my job was to stand in the parking lot at Mohegan Sun after the game and explain to the players what he said, not how he said it.”

Collen went on to explain that her time with the Sun “laid the foundation” for her getting the Baylor job.

“I never had a dream of coaching in the pros,” Collen said. “It was just an opportunity to work with someone that I really respected and liked, and a new experience. And amazingly, that experience led to my first head coaching job (with the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream). And without that, I’m not here. I personally think God has a plan, and you just allow him to lead you. But, yeah, I had a great experience in Connecticut.”

Since the WNBA season spans the summer months, Collen felt like she was living her best life during her time coaching in Uncasville.

“I love being up here. I always said, I summered in Connecticut and wintered in Florida,” she said. “And I had the best snowbird life of everyone on my block in Florida, because Connecticut in the summer and Southwest Florida in the winter, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

One losing streak will end

Hey, somebody’s got to win.

Alabama and Baylor both carry losing streaks into the NCAA tournament. Kristy Curry’s Crimson Tide lost their last three games of the regular season before stumbling against Kentucky, 71-58, in their first game of the SEC tournament. That’s four in a row entering Saturday’s clash.

Baylor is on a two-game skid and has dropped six of its last nine overall.

Nothing a win in the Big Dance can’t fix.

“I think we’re in similar situations,” Alabama’s Curry said. “They had a streak there in February where they lost four in a row. We had a streak toward the end where we lost four in a row. So, very similar situations. … I think it just comes to your will. Your will right now has to be stronger than your skill. … It’s a brand new season. It will be interesting to see whose will is a little bit stronger than the other one’s.”