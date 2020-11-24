Strange time, same buzz as Lady Bears open season

By now, sports fans know, probably better than most, how different the world has become during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lady Bears fans, unfortunately, can still feel the sting of last season being cut short. Though the calendar has turned and it’s time for a new season, it will look different too.
In a normal year, Thanksgiving weekend would most likely mean the Lady Bears hit the road for a tournament in some exotic location. This year, Turkey Day for Baylor women’s basketball will be sandwiched between a season-opening homestand against Central Arkansas on Wednesday and and Northwestern State on Friday.
Even so, there’s a lot to look forward to and every game, as we all know by now, is a significant thing.
Here’s a quick look at five big ones for the Lady Bears in the next 44 days.
Central Arkansas, Wednesday, the Ferrell Center
It’s the season opener, and that’s worth getting excited about even if it’s not a ranked opponent. Baylor opens the season ranked No. 4 in both the AP and Coaches polls and that’s more than enough reason for Lady Bears fans to show up or tune in (this week’s two games will be available on ESPN-Plus). Central Arkansas was a middle-of-the-pack team in the Southland Conference last season.
South Florida, Dec. 1, Tampa, Fla.
Baylor hosted South Florida last November in what was at the time a battle of ranked teams. The Lady Bears prevailed without Lauren Cox in the lineup. Now Baylor will make the return trip to play the Bulls. This game begins a stretch during which Baylor will play three road games on opponents’ home courts in three different states in 10 days.
No. 14 Arkansas, Dec. 6, Fayetteville, Ark.
The Lady Bears play the Razorbacks in a marquee matchup of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. It will likely be Baylor’s first game against a fellow ranked opponent of the new season and, on ESPN2, perhaps the first time the Lady Bears capture the nation’s attention. But it will also be a huge challenge as Arkansas aims to back up its national ranking.
West Virginia, Dec. 10, Morgantown, W.Va.
Baylor is the 10-time defending Big 12 champion and the Lady Bears will open their next title defense with a tough road game against a conference contender. In another mark of the altered landscape of this season, the conference opener comes about three weeks earlier than usual. West Virginia finished a disappointing sixth in the Big 12 last season.
No. 3 Connecticut, Jan. 7, the Ferrell Center
The Lady Bears-vs.-Huskies game has become a traditional January treat for women’s college hoops fans. It’s been especially good for Baylor nation as the Lady Bears have won the last two meetings. Baylor claimed a nine-point victory at the Ferrell Center in 2019 and a 16-point win in Hartford, Conn., in January of this year. To add a little icing, the Baylor-UConn series is currently tied at four wins each.
