Strange time, same buzz as Lady Bears open season

South Florida, Dec. 1, Tampa, Fla.

Baylor hosted South Florida last November in what was at the time a battle of ranked teams. The Lady Bears prevailed without Lauren Cox in the lineup. Now Baylor will make the return trip to play the Bulls. This game begins a stretch during which Baylor will play three road games on opponents’ home courts in three different states in 10 days.

No. 14 Arkansas, Dec. 6, Fayetteville, Ark.

The Lady Bears play the Razorbacks in a marquee matchup of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. It will likely be Baylor’s first game against a fellow ranked opponent of the new season and, on ESPN2, perhaps the first time the Lady Bears capture the nation’s attention. But it will also be a huge challenge as Arkansas aims to back up its national ranking.

West Virginia, Dec. 10, Morgantown, W.Va.

Baylor is the 10-time defending Big 12 champion and the Lady Bears will open their next title defense with a tough road game against a conference contender. In another mark of the altered landscape of this season, the conference opener comes about three weeks earlier than usual. West Virginia finished a disappointing sixth in the Big 12 last season.

No. 3 Connecticut, Jan. 7, the Ferrell Center

The Lady Bears-vs.-Huskies game has become a traditional January treat for women’s college hoops fans. It’s been especially good for Baylor nation as the Lady Bears have won the last two meetings. Baylor claimed a nine-point victory at the Ferrell Center in 2019 and a 16-point win in Hartford, Conn., in January of this year. To add a little icing, the Baylor-UConn series is currently tied at four wins each.

