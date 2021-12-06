Stratford TE commits to Baylor

Houston Stratford High School tight end Hawkins Polley verbally committed to Baylor on Monday as he became the second commitment in the 2023 class.
Polley, a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, made 39 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns for a Stratford team that finished 10-2 this season. The 6-4, 205-pound junior also plays basketball for Stratford.
Polley joined Kingsville King High School four-star offensive lineman Justin DeLeon in the 2023 class after he committed in July.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.