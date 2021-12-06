Stratford TE Polley commits to Baylor for 2023

Houston Stratford High School tight end Hawkins Polley verbally committed to Baylor on Monday as he became the second commitment in the 2023 class.
Polley, a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, made 39 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns for a Stratford team that finished 10-2 this season. The 6-4, 205-pound junior also plays basketball for Stratford.
Polley joined Kingsville King High School four-star offensive lineman Justin DeLeon in the 2023 class after he committed in July.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!