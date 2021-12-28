Sugar Bowl notebook: Baylor looking for record 12th victory

With a win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, Baylor would set a school record with its 12th victory of the season.
That’s important for the veteran Bears, who missed their chance to win 12 games in 2019 following a 30-23 overtime loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game and a 26-14 loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
The Bears finished 11-3 in 2019 to tie the 2013-14 teams for the school record for wins. This year's team is 11-2 following its 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game.
“We have a chance to win the most games ever in Baylor history,” said Baylor fifth-year senior running back Trestan Ebner. “It’s just something amazing to be a part of. Especially with all the guys who played in the (Sugar Bowl) game last time and we lost it. We’d just love to redeem ourselves.”
Smith welcomes much-needed rest
Abram Smith has a shot to set Baylor’s single-season rushing record with a strong performance against the Rebels.
With 1,429 yards rushing, Smith is 119 yards away from surpassing Terrance Ganaway’s 1,547 yards rushing in 2011. One of the most physical backs in the Big 12, Smith is glad he’s had the last few weeks to rest.
“Running the ball the way I run the ball, you take a lot of hits, you give a lot of hits,” Smith said. “So a lot of bangs and a lot of bruises. Being able to heal and actually get my body right, and everything that might have been hurting me is no longer hurting me. I was able to do treatment all the time and just kind of get my feet under me, pretty much. So these past couple weeks have been amazing for me and my body.”
Bears respect Ole Miss defense
While the dynamic Ole Miss offense has received much of the publicity in a 10-2 season, Baylor has tremendous respect for the Rebels’ defense.
They see a physical, athletic unit that plays at a high level. The Rebels are allowing 428.8 yards and 25 points per game.
“I think they run their system a lot like Iowa State,” said Baylor center Jacob Gall. “Some close matchups and players and things like that, too. Obviously, they’re a really good defense. And Iowa State’s a great defense, too. So there’s a pretty clear comparison that way.”
Grimes might throw some curves
Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes likes to run a balanced attack, but it’s never boring.
He’s not afraid to use linebacker Dillon Doyle at fullback or have wide receiver Tyquan Thornton dust off his arm and throw a touchdown pass. So it wouldn’t be surprising to see him throw some new wrinkles into his game plan against the Rebels.
“Each week, you tweak some things a little bit,” Grimes said. “So you might do something a little bit differently than what you've done before. And there's a little bit more time in between games. So some guys probably change a little bit more or do a little bit more. We'll treat this more like a usual game with maybe a couple more tweaks.”