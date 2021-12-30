Sugar Bowl notebook: Bears dwell in Sugar Bowl bubble

NEW ORLEANS – With the Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading, the Baylor football team has been forced to live inside its own bubble since arriving in New Orleans on Wednesday.
But that’s a small price to pay to still play in the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss on Saturday night.
“We’re all focused on winning Saturday night, so I mean it doesn’t matter if we’re in Waco, it doesn’t matter if we’re in the Canal Street Marriott,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “I mean traditionally bowl experiences come with quite a few distractions, and Coach (Dave) Aranda talks about the most prepared, least distracted teams win in bowl games.We’re just trying to be consistent and show our DNA on tape.”
The team went bowling Wednesday night to get away from practice and film study for a while.
“We got to kind of take a breath last night and go to a bowling event, so that was nice just to spend time around the team because there are guys we won’t see again after this game,” Doyle said.
McVea still feeling Baylor love
Baylor sixth-year safety Jairon McVea is still getting a lot of love from Baylor fans.
His game-saving tackle stopped Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson inches short of the goal in the final seconds to preserve the Bears’ 21-16 win in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 4.
McVea said he’s also received some NIL (name, image, likeness) opportunities.
“Yeah there have been a lot of people asking me for autographs and stuff of the pictures from the aerial view and stuff,” McVea said. “And I have been able to make some NIL deals about it. So it’s been really cool.”
Lebby respects Baylor defense
Building on schemes that he learned under Art Briles at Baylor from 2008-16, Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has produced one of the most dynamic attacks in the country.
Led by quarterback Matt Corral, the Rebels are averaging 506.7 yards and 35.9 points per game. But Lebby is highly impressed with Baylor’s defense, which leads the Big 12 with 16 interceptions.
“They've done an unbelievable job creating turnovers,” Lebby said. “Obviously, they're here in New Orleans in the Sugar Bowl because of creating turnovers. That's what's got them to this point. They're incredibly well-coached. They're incredibly sound. And they play with great, great effort.”
This will be Lebby's final game at Ole Miss after two seasons before he becomes Oklahoma's offensive coordinator.
"It's just a great opportunity for us to be able to go win 11 games for the first time in the history of the school, and that matters," Lebby said. "So it mattered to me to be here for them, and that's why I'm here."
Bears accustomed to Aranda's calm
As Baylor has continued to win big games, Dave Aranda’s calm demeanor has become more apparent to a national audience.
The shot of Aranda remaining focused and stone-faced has gone viral as the Bears are going crazy around him after Jairon McVea stopped Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson inches short of the goal line in the Big 12 championship game.
But the Baylor players say Aranda’s mood or tone rarely changes.
“He’s the same person every day,” said Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard. “When you go ask him football questions, he’ll go give you a football response. But even more than that, he’s more interested in who you are and the type of person you are.”