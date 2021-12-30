Sugar Bowl notebook: Bears dwell in Sugar Bowl bubble

McVea said he’s also received some NIL (name, image, likeness) opportunities.

“Yeah there have been a lot of people asking me for autographs and stuff of the pictures from the aerial view and stuff,” McVea said. “And I have been able to make some NIL deals about it. So it’s been really cool.”

Lebby respects Baylor defense

Building on schemes that he learned under Art Briles at Baylor from 2008-16, Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has produced one of the most dynamic attacks in the country.

Led by quarterback Matt Corral, the Rebels are averaging 506.7 yards and 35.9 points per game. But Lebby is highly impressed with Baylor’s defense, which leads the Big 12 with 16 interceptions.

“They've done an unbelievable job creating turnovers,” Lebby said. “Obviously, they're here in New Orleans in the Sugar Bowl because of creating turnovers. That's what's got them to this point. They're incredibly well-coached. They're incredibly sound. And they play with great, great effort.”

This will be Lebby's final game at Ole Miss after two seasons before he becomes Oklahoma's offensive coordinator.