Sugar Bowl notebook: Baylor looking for record 12th victory

“Running the ball the way I run the ball, you take a lot of hits, you give a lot of hits,” Smith said. “So a lot of bangs and a lot of bruises. Being able to heal and actually get my body right, and everything that might have been hurting me is no longer hurting me. I was able to do treatment all the time and just kind of get my feet under me, pretty much. So these past couple weeks have been amazing for me and my body.”

Bears respect Ole Miss defense

While the dynamic Ole Miss offense has received much of the publicity in a 10-2 season, Baylor has tremendous respect for the Rebels’ defense.

They see a physical, athletic unit that plays at a high level. The Rebels are allowing 428.8 yards and 25 points per game.

“I think they run their system a lot like Iowa State,” said Baylor center Jacob Gall. “Some close matchups and players and things like that, too. Obviously, they’re a really good defense. And Iowa State’s a great defense, too. So there’s a pretty clear comparison that way.”

Grimes might throw some curves

Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes likes to run a balanced attack, but it’s never boring.