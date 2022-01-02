Sugar Bowl notebook: Smith breaks Baylor single-season rushing record

NEW ORLEANS — With his 172-yard performance in Baylor's 21-7 win over Ole Miss, fifth-year senior Abram Smith set the school's single-season rushing record with 1,601 yards.

Smith broke the school record that was set by Terrance Ganaway with 1,547 yards rushing in 2011.

Smith’s accomplishment was even more remarkable considering he played linebacker last season after coming to Baylor as a running back from Abilene in 2015.

“All the credit goes to the men up front,” Smith said. “Without them, I can't really do anything. I'm just thankful for them and Coach (Jeff) Grimes and Coach (Eric) Mateos offering me the opportunity just to be back in the backfield. So I give all the credit to everybody up front, because without them, I couldn't have done it.”

Sugar Bowl honors Dave Campbell

The Sugar Bowl honored the late Dave Campbell with a seat in the Superdome press box.

The seat featured pictures of Campbell and flowers. Campbell, 96, died Dec. 10 in Waco after a legendary career as the sports editor of the Tribune-Herald from 1953-93 and the founder of Texas Football Magazine in 1960.