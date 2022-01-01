Sugar sweet for Bears in 21-7 win over Ole Miss

NEW ORLEANS — Producing one monumental play after another, an inspired Baylor defense shut down a dynamic Ole Miss offense to seal the school’s biggest bowl win in 65 years.
Cornerback Al Walcott set a Sugar Bowl record with a 96-yard interception return for a touchdown and JT Woods intercepted a pair of passes as the No. 6 Bears throttled the Rebels, 21-7, before 66,479 fans at the Superdome Saturday night.
The No. 8 Rebels (10-3) were the highest-ranked team the Bears have beaten in a bowl game since a 13-7 win over No. 2 Tennessee in the 1957 Sugar Bowl.
The Bears set a school record with their 12th win, surpassing 11-win seasons by the 2013, 2014 and 2019 teams. Baylor (12-2) was eager to bury the memory of a 26-14 loss to Georgia in the 2020 Sugar Bowl, and a lockdown defense that produced 10 sacks was the biggest reason.
“This is a selfless group and plays for each other,” said Baylor second-year coach Dave Aranda. “I thought they continued to battle. We were put in some tough spots, there were some fourth downs that we did not convert on, and I thought the momentum could have easily changed there. So the ability to continue to fight and get out of tough spots.”
Playing his final game for the Bears, senior linebacker Terrel Bernard was a terror as he amassed 17 tackles with 11 solo stops and two sacks to earn the game’s most outstanding player. The Bears held the Rebels to 322 yards total offense.
"I think Terrel had one of his best games," Aranda said. "I think these last couple of games, Terrel has been more and more productive. I think the blitzing part of his game has really come on these last couple. Terrel is a dude that when he understands it and he has got a grasp of all of those things, he can really let loose and play free."
The Bears were psyched to face Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, a projected top 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. But Corral left the game with a leg injury after Cole Maxwell sacked him for a six-yard loss with 2:13 left in the first quarter.
Corral had hit just two of six passes for 10 yards while running seven times for 15 yards. His first pass was intercepted by Woods on the Rebels’ first possession of the game.
Baylor freshman receiver Monaray Baldwin delivered the biggest offensive play of the night as he took a quick inside handoff and outraced Ole Miss down the right sideline for a 48-yard touchdown run with 11:14 left in the fourth quarter to take a 14-7 lead.
"I was so happy for him, his first actual collegiate touchdown," said Baylor running back Abram Smith. "I remember running full speed to the end zone just to go celebrate with him."
Woods then intercepted his second pass of the night when he read Luke Altmyer’s toss over the middle and returned it 16 yards to the 15.
Smith put the Bears in position to score with a six-yard catch from Gerry Bohanon. Bohanon fired a two-yard touchdown pass to Tyquan Thornton to push Baylor’s lead to 21-7 with 7:24 remaining.
After missing the last two games with a hamstring injury, Bohanon wasn’t nearly as productive as he had been in the first 11 games of the season.
Bohanon hit seven of 17 for 40 yards and an interception while running for 23 yards on seven carries. But he did look more comfortable as the game progressed.
"When the game started and it was difficult to throw forward passes and all that and complete them, more specifically you could tell that he was challenged but found ways when stuff was covered up to run the ball," Aranda said. "He was encouraging his teammates, just all of the things that you would expect out of him. The best is yet to come with him."
Baylor’s biggest weapon was Smith, who rushed for 172 yards on 25 carries, including a 49-yard run in the second quarter. Smith set the Bears' single-season school record with 1,601 yards rushing.
"In our running back room, one thing that we establish is bully ball," Smith said. "And so we kind of just live by that. It is going to be a grind. But those four yards, six yards, they eventually are going to pop for 20, maybe 40. So for us, we just had that instilled in us from the beginning that everything is not going to be perfect, and you've got to grind it out."
On a night when Baylor’s offense struggled to gain any footing, Walcott’s interception was a momentum-changer.
With Corral out of the game, the Rebels appeared on the verge of taking advantage of a big defensive play when Chance Campbell stopped Smith for no gain on fourth-and-two at Baylor’s 40.
The Rebels picked up a pair of first downs, including Altmyer’s seven-yard run on fourth-and-four from the 22. Facing third-and-seven at the 12, Altmyer’s pass was tipped high in the air by Baylor linebacker Matt Jones.
The ball fell into Walcott’s hands at the 4, and he quickly kicked it into high gear as he raced down the right sideline for a 96-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 7-0 lead with 10:16 left in the second quarter.
Walcott’s interception return was the longest in Sugar Bowl history, breaking Alabama’s Hugh Morrow’s 80-yard return in the 1945 Sugar Bowl.
"Taking one back for a touchdown, definitely a momentum swing in the game," Bernard said. "I think JT's (Woods) two interceptions also broke the seal on some things and was able to open some things up for us on the offensive side. I think it was a huge accomplishment for us to go out there and get that done."
Appearing to gain more confidence as the game progressed, Altmyer threw a 37-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline to Braylon Sanders to send the Rebels into a 7-7 tie with 9:13 left in the third quarter.
The Bears answered with a scoring threat as they moved to Ole Miss’ 39 where Bohanon tried to hit Thornton in the end zone. But Miles Battle intercepted the deep pass and returned it to the 9.
The Rebels were on the move again when Altmyer escaped a blitz by Bernard to hit Dontario Drummond for 29 yards and then spotted him again for 18 yards to Baylor’s 23.
Baylor’s defense stiffened at the 18 and Cale Nation missed a 35-yard field goal to the right to remain tied at 7-7 with 13:09 left in the fourth quarter.