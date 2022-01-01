Sugar sweet for Bears in 21-7 win over Ole Miss

Smith put the Bears in position to score with a six-yard catch from Gerry Bohanon. Bohanon fired a two-yard touchdown pass to Tyquan Thornton to push Baylor’s lead to 21-7 with 7:24 remaining.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After missing the last two games with a hamstring injury, Bohanon wasn’t nearly as productive as he had been in the first 11 games of the season.

Bohanon hit seven of 17 for 40 yards and an interception while running for 23 yards on seven carries. But he did look more comfortable as the game progressed.

"When the game started and it was difficult to throw forward passes and all that and complete them, more specifically you could tell that he was challenged but found ways when stuff was covered up to run the ball," Aranda said. "He was encouraging his teammates, just all of the things that you would expect out of him. The best is yet to come with him."

Baylor’s biggest weapon was Smith, who rushed for 172 yards on 25 carries, including a 49-yard run in the second quarter. Smith set the Bears' single-season school record with 1,601 yards rushing.