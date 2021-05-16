Sunday stroll: Walks allow Baylor to salvage win from Oklahoma State series

STILLWATER, Okla. — Given that they traveled by bus, the Baylor baseball team didn’t exactly walk home from Oklahoma. But, in a sense, they kind of did.
The Bears showed selectivity at the plate in working 11 walks off Oklahoma State’s pitchers. Those complimentary strolls gave Baylor plenty of baserunners and the Bears capitalized with a 9-3 win on Sunday night, salvaging a win from the series.
The start of the game was delayed by five hours due to thunderstorms in the Stillwater area. The Bears (30-16 overall, 10-11 Big 12) are glad they stuck around to get the game in, as they staved off OSU’s sweep attempt and got back to within a game of .500 in the Big 12.
Baylor’s patience in the batter’s box was evident from the outset. The Bears never trailed in the game, jumping out to a 3-0 lead after each of the first five batters in the top of the first inning reached base against OSU starter Bryce Osmond (2-5). That included three walks, and Tre Richardson and Antonio Valdez took advantage with an RBI single and a two-run single, respectively.
Baylor set the table again in the second with a single and a walk, and Andy Thomas delivered with a single to center to push the Bear lead to 4-0. The Cowboys (30-16-1, 12-12) thumped four straight hits to open the bottom of the second off BU starter Blake Helton to plate three runs. Cade Cabbiness drilled an RBI double and Alix Garcia followed with a two-run single up the middle. That flurry allowed OSU to pull within 4-3.
But Baylor didn’t let this opportunity slip away. The Bears continued to grind away at the plate to pad the lead. Jacob Schoenvogel made it 8-3 in the fifth when BU’s nine-hole hitter went the other way to drive the ball to the wall in left-center for a two-run double.
All of Baylor’s starting position players reached base in the game. Jack Pineda, Davion Downey and Schoenvogel tagged two hits apiece, while centerfielder Jared McKenzie worked a career-high four walks.
Helton came within an out of being eligible for the win. Instead, the sophomore right-hander left with two outs in the fifth after OSU loaded the bases following a single, a walk, and a strikeout where the ball skipped away and allowed the runner to reach. Freshman Cam Caley entered at that point and got a big ground ball out to get the Bears out of the inning unscathed.
Caley (2-1) ended up notching the win, as he worked 2.1 innings and allowed only one hit. Jimmy Winston and Luke Boyd added a scoreless inning each to close out the game. Boyd hit a pair of batters with pitches in the ninth, but used his wicked slider to strike out the side.
Baylor will close the regular season with a home series against Oklahoma, beginning on Thursday.