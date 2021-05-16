Sunday stroll: Walks allow Baylor to salvage win from Oklahoma State series

STILLWATER, Okla. — Given that they traveled by bus, the Baylor baseball team didn’t exactly walk home from Oklahoma. But, in a sense, they kind of did.

The Bears showed selectivity at the plate in working 11 walks off Oklahoma State’s pitchers. Those complimentary strolls gave Baylor plenty of baserunners and the Bears capitalized with a 9-3 win on Sunday night, salvaging a win from the series.

The start of the game was delayed by five hours due to thunderstorms in the Stillwater area. The Bears (30-16 overall, 10-11 Big 12) are glad they stuck around to get the game in, as they staved off OSU’s sweep attempt and got back to within a game of .500 in the Big 12.

Baylor’s patience in the batter’s box was evident from the outset. The Bears never trailed in the game, jumping out to a 3-0 lead after each of the first five batters in the top of the first inning reached base against OSU starter Bryce Osmond (2-5). That included three walks, and Tre Richardson and Antonio Valdez took advantage with an RBI single and a two-run single, respectively.