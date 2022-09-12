 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Surging Baylor volleyball welcomes North Texas

Baylor volleyball

Kara McGhee and the Baylor volleyball team will host North Texas on Tuesday.

 Baylor athletics

Up a spot this week in the Top 25 poll, the No. 14 Baylor volleyball team returns to the court Tuesday at home against North Texas.

The Bears (6-2) swept their way through their Baylor Invitational tournament last weekend, pocketing wins over Colorado State, Arizona State and Evansville. In the final match against Evansville, Baylor smashed its attacks at a .667 percentage, the highest for an NCAA Div. I team since 2011.

Freshman setter Averi Carlson won tournament MVP honors and was joined on the all-tournament team by Kara McGhee, Mallory Talbert and Lauren Harrison.

North Texas (5-6) dropped two of three matches at an Oregon State-hosted tournament in Corvallis, Ore., last weekend.

Baylor will celebrate “Salute to Heroes” night with this match, honoring military veterans and first responders.

