Surging Baylor volleyball welcomes North Texas

Up a spot this week in the Top 25 poll, the No. 14 Baylor volleyball team returns to the court Tuesday at home against North Texas.

The Bears (6-2) swept their way through their Baylor Invitational tournament last weekend, pocketing wins over Colorado State, Arizona State and Evansville. In the final match against Evansville, Baylor smashed its attacks at a .667 percentage, the highest for an NCAA Div. I team since 2011.

Freshman setter Averi Carlson won tournament MVP honors and was joined on the all-tournament team by Kara McGhee, Mallory Talbert and Lauren Harrison.

North Texas (5-6) dropped two of three matches at an Oregon State-hosted tournament in Corvallis, Ore., last weekend.

Baylor will celebrate “Salute to Heroes” night with this match, honoring military veterans and first responders.