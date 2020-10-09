Surging Baylor women's golf looks for second straight title

Coming off an impressive win last time out, the Baylor women’s golf team will resume its season on Saturday and Sunday at the Texas-hosted Betsy Rawls Invitational in Austin.

The Bears won the Schooner Sooner Classic Sept. 27-28 in Norman, Okla., shooting seven-under 833 for the tournament and won by 31 strokes. The Betsy Rawls tourney will be a 54-hole event at the par-72 UT Golf Club.

Baylor is part of a 10-team field that includes every Big 12 program except for Kansas State. Filling out the field are North Texas and Texas State. Baylor’s lineup is led by the reigning Big 12 Golfer of the Month Gurleen Kaur, followed by freshman Britta Snyder, senior Elodie Chapelet, redshirt freshman Hannah Karg and true freshman Rosie Belsham.