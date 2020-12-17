Sweet assist: Baylor Lady Bears bring gifts, smiles to young fans' faces

The Baylor Lady Bears have been busy this week, but not too busy to give back to the Waco community.
The Lady Bears players and managers took Christmas gifts to families in need on Thursday evening at Waco Fire Department Station 1. The basketball student-athletes arrived with gifts under their arms and, in one case, balanced on top of a head.
The players sat in groups, talked and laughed as the kids opened their gifts.
Waco Fire Department Lt. Keith Guillory made the connection between Station 1, Waco ISD and the Lady Bears to hold the event. Although everyone was wearing masks, it was easy to see smiles in the eyes of the Baylor players as well as the participating kids.
“It’s always good to get out in the community and be able to see people, especially with the restrictions now,” Lady Bears senior guard Moon Ursin said. “This is just special for us to get out here and be around some people and see the happiness and feel that happiness outside of the basketball court.”
It was a break from almost constant game action.
Seventh-ranked Baylor played its Big 12 home opener on Monday, defeating Texas Tech, 91-45. Then the Lady Bears hosted Southern in nonconference play and beat the Jaguars, 86-52.
Before taking a break for Christmas, Baylor will host Northwestern State at 2 p.m. on Friday and McNeese State at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Northwestern State game was originally scheduled for Nov. 27, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Lady Demons program.
Following the McNeese State contest, the Lady Bears will have two weeks between games. The break was scheduled to allow the players to go home for Christmas and then go through a mandatory five-day “re-bubbling” period according to NCAA COVID-19 risk mitigation protocols.
The Lady Bears will add an ingredient as sophomore guard Jaden Owens, who transferred to Baylor from UCLA after last season, will be eligible to play. The NCAA granted blanket eligibility for all Division I transfers on Wednesday.
“(Owens has) been on the scout team for the most part,” said Baylor coach Kim Mulkey. “As we started hearing that this possibly could happen, I would tell her, ‘Do extra work. I need you on the scout team because of numbers right now, but in order for you to contribute, I need you to work on this, this and this on your own.’ And she would do it.”
Owens will join a rotation that has gotten production throughout the roster. In the last two games, every eligible Lady Bear has scored at least three points.
While the Baylor players were giving out gifts on Thursday night, they will make an effort to be less generous on the court on Friday. The Lady Bears committed 15 turnovers against Texas Tech and 19 versus Southern.
“It’s not a good stat. We had too many turnovers tonight,” Mulkey said after the Southern game. “You can live with a block-charge turnover if they call it a charge. But some of the turnovers that we’re having are just bad passes, just soft passes and bad passes. And it’s not just one or two players, it’s just about everybody on the team.”
