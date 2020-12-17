Sweet assist: Baylor Lady Bears bring gifts, smiles to young fans' faces

The Northwestern State game was originally scheduled for Nov. 27, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Lady Demons program.

Following the McNeese State contest, the Lady Bears will have two weeks between games. The break was scheduled to allow the players to go home for Christmas and then go through a mandatory five-day “re-bubbling” period according to NCAA COVID-19 risk mitigation protocols.

The Lady Bears will add an ingredient as sophomore guard Jaden Owens, who transferred to Baylor from UCLA after last season, will be eligible to play. The NCAA granted blanket eligibility for all Division I transfers on Wednesday.

“(Owens has) been on the scout team for the most part,” said Baylor coach Kim Mulkey. “As we started hearing that this possibly could happen, I would tell her, ‘Do extra work. I need you on the scout team because of numbers right now, but in order for you to contribute, I need you to work on this, this and this on your own.’ And she would do it.”

Owens will join a rotation that has gotten production throughout the roster. In the last two games, every eligible Lady Bear has scored at least three points.