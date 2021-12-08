Symmetry abounds for Baylor volleyball heading into Sweet 16

They’re not exactly the same teams anymore.

“I think the relevance is that we both played each other in the same atmosphere,” McGuyre said. “It’s a neutral court. You’ve got amazing seniors in both programs. For some teams getting to the Sweet 16, there may be nerves. I don’t expect either team to be nervous. … It was also so early. We’ve gotten a lot better.”

Though they didn’t always play flawlessly, the Bears tallied sweeps of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Washington State last week at the Ferrell Center to clinch the fourth Sweet 16 trip in school history, including three in a row. While Yossiana Pressley (32 kills in those two wins) and Avery Skinner (28 kills) brought the most muscle, the Bears’ depth of field again came into focus. Players like Lauren Harrison, Marieke van der Mark, Hannah Sedwick and Shanel Bramschreiber all made significant contributions to Baylor’s push through the first two rounds.

But the Gophers aren’t exactly hiding underground, either. Minnesota is topped by fifth-year senior Stephanie Samedy, a 6-2 opposite-side hitter who has ripped 513 kills on the season. Samedy whacked 21 kills and totaled 18 digs in the Gophers’ first meeting with the Bears.