Symmetry abounds for Baylor volleyball heading into Sweet 16

Déjà Vu won’t be suiting up as an outside hitter or middle blocker for any of the teams in the NCAA’s Madison Regional, but her presence will still be felt.
How could the Baylor volleyball team’s season possibly have produced any more symmetry?
The Bears opened the year back in late August at the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge at the UW Field House in Madison, Wisconsin. While there, they played matches against both Minnesota (a win) and Wisconsin (a loss). Now, more than three months later, Baylor is back in Madison and hoping to extend its season with matches against Minnesota and, potentially, Wisconsin.
Funny how that all worked out.
“I’d like to say it was great, brilliant foresight that I knew it was going to be like this, that I scheduled it that way,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “But that would be a complete lie.”
Obviously, it was mere coincidence that fifth-seeded Baylor (22-5) ended up at this particular stage, facing 12th-seeded Minnesota (22-8) for the second time this season, this time in the NCAA’s Sweet 16. Even while acknowledging that the season has flown by, McGuyre noted that both teams have played a lot of volleyball since that Aug. 28 meeting, which the Bears won in four sets.
They’re not exactly the same teams anymore.
“I think the relevance is that we both played each other in the same atmosphere,” McGuyre said. “It’s a neutral court. You’ve got amazing seniors in both programs. For some teams getting to the Sweet 16, there may be nerves. I don’t expect either team to be nervous. … It was also so early. We’ve gotten a lot better.”
Though they didn’t always play flawlessly, the Bears tallied sweeps of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Washington State last week at the Ferrell Center to clinch the fourth Sweet 16 trip in school history, including three in a row. While Yossiana Pressley (32 kills in those two wins) and Avery Skinner (28 kills) brought the most muscle, the Bears’ depth of field again came into focus. Players like Lauren Harrison, Marieke van der Mark, Hannah Sedwick and Shanel Bramschreiber all made significant contributions to Baylor’s push through the first two rounds.
But the Gophers aren’t exactly hiding underground, either. Minnesota is topped by fifth-year senior Stephanie Samedy, a 6-2 opposite-side hitter who has ripped 513 kills on the season. Samedy whacked 21 kills and totaled 18 digs in the Gophers’ first meeting with the Bears.
“I think Stephanie Samedy is a great athlete,” Baylor’s Pressley said. “Like Coach said, she’s explosive, she’s dynamic and she offers so much to the Minnesota program. And comparison is just not what we do here. So, for me, awesome, she’s great. I love her very much. We have a relationship outside of the NCAAs. It’s just awesome to see her doing so well.”
If Baylor can get past Minnesota, it’ll move on to the regional final and a date with the winner of No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 13 UCLA. The regional final is slated for 7 p.m. Central Friday.
Once you get to this stage of the game, the quality of opponent jumps off the page. But those teams are of course saying the same thing about Baylor.
“Most definitely, the amount of firepower in this regional is extremely high,” McGuyre said. “You’re looking at teams with multiple, multiple athletes that 1, have the experience, and 2, have the firepower, and 3, they’re all hungry for that championship, too.”