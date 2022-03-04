T-Thom and a bomb: Bears subdue No. 23 UCLA, 2-1

HOUSTON — Tyler Thomas has seen it all in his college career.

The Baylor fifth-year senior has endured rough outings, major surgery and even a COVID layoff. He’s also turned in several more-brilliant-than-Einstein outings.

Count Friday among the latter.

Thomas outdueled UCLA’s own ace Jake Brooks to send the Bears to a 2-1 win over the No. 23 Bruins in the opener of the Shriners College Classic at Minute Maid Park. The crafty left-hander worked eight scoreless innings before UCLA snuffed out the shutout bid in the ninth, but was masterful with his efficiency and command, striking out 10 and walking none.

“I tell you what, there were certain opportunities in the game where he just reared back and let it go and started throwing it by guys, when he really needed that extra velocity on his fastball,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “That attack is what I really liked. Then, he was obviously keeping the hitters off-balance and letting the defense do their job.”

Thomas (2-1) had to be spot-on, because UCLA’s Brooks nearly matched him zero for zero. The Bruin right-hander entered the game with a 0.00 season ERA, and he proved that the statistic didn’t tell a lie. Brooks (2-1) actually matched Thomas by retiring the first nine hitters he faced, one time through the lineup.

But while Thomas remained flawless through the fourth, Baylor (5-4) squared up a couple of Brooks’ offerings enough to take the lead.

Jack Pineda led off that bottom of the fourth with a single to break up the no-hit bid. After a sacrifice bunt and a flyout, Kyle Nevin hammered an elevated fastball to left-center, and the ball made a killer-beeline to Minute Maid’s façade to the right of the Crawford Boxes.

Pineda scored with no problem, while Nevin initially hesitated at second base before being informed that, yes, the hit was indeed a two-run home run, as it ricocheted off the structure above the yellow line that designates a round-tripper by the ground rules.

“Yeah, you don’t see that pitch and not recognize it,” said Nevin, who had a hard-hit flyout to left in his first at-bat in the second inning. “I was out in front on that first one, but luckily I was able to sit back on that second one and drive it pretty well.”

Nevin’s bomb gave the Bears a 2-0 lead, which felt like a 10-run cushion considering the way Thomas was clicking along. Though UCLA’s Cody Schreier broke up Thomas’s own no-hit bid with a one-out single in the fifth, the BU pitcher never let the Bruins (6-4) get into any kind of a comfort zone. He changed speeds with far better handling than any of Houston’s I-10 or I-45 motorists, and responded with 1-2-3 frames in both the sixth and seventh.

“Getting ahead early. That’s very important,” said Thomas, who struggled with walks earlier in his career. “If you were watching the game, you could see I threw some fastballs up, some fastballs out, got some swings and misses. That’s kind of the emphasis. Getting that first pitch strike, the hitter’s kind of on their toes. Gives you a chance to really get in there and dominate.”

Thomas had a golden opportunity to tally his second career complete-game shutout as the game wound near its conclusion. He entered the ninth with a 19-inning scoreless streak dating back to his season-opening start against Maryland.

But with one out in the ninth, UCLA pinch-hitter Carson Yates got around quickly on a fastball over the plate and smoked it to the Crawford Boxes in left. The solo homer trimmed Baylor’s lead to 2-1, and made things far more dramatic in a hurry.

Thomas induced a grounder to short to move to within one out of closing it out. Rodriguez came out of the dugout to talk with his ace, but it proved to be a quick conversation, and the coach left Thomas in the game.

“I went out there in the ninth inning and was like, ‘Hey, can you finish this thing?’ and he was like, ‘Yeah.’” Rodriguez said. “All the infielders were like, ‘He’s got him!’ I said, ‘All right, you’ve got his back. Here we go.’ He wanted it, I let him get it. … If he would have questioned it, there was no doubt. We had two guys ready to go (in the bullpen) and they were ready to go ahead and waiting. But I just wanted to see what his attitude was like.”

Thomas then engaged in an ebb-and-flow battle with the Bruins’ Daylan Reyes before the UCLA second baseman, down to his last strike, reached out and flicked a double to left-center.

Rodriguez made the bullpen call at that point, bringing in freshman right-hander Mason Marriott. Things got plenty dicey, as Marriott walked UCLA’s three-hole hitter Michael Curialle and hit pinch-hitter Ethan Gourson with a pitch to load the bases.

Finally, Schreier — who had accounted for half of UCLA’s four hits — whacked a hard grounder at BU’s Tre Richardson, and the second baseman made a rapid, accurate throw to first for the win-clinching out. Marriott picked up his first career save in the process.

Thomas, certainly the hero of the day for the Bears, labeled it a “great way to start the weekend.” Naturally, it doesn’t get any easier. Baylor will face No. 16 Tennessee at 3 p.m. Saturday before closing out the event with a 7 p.m. Sunday clash with No. 8 LSU, which rallied for a 5-4 win over Oklahoma in the second game of the tournament.

Bear Facts

Thomas lowered his season ERA to 1.31 and has struck out 24 batters in 20.2 innings. … The Bears improved to 7-3 at the Shriners Classic under Rodriguez. … The last time Baylor played UCLA at Minute Maid Park was Feb. 28, 2009, when pitcher Kendal Volz led the Bears to a 5-1 win over Gerrit Cole and the No. 9 Bruins. The Bears also turned a triple play in the win. Cole is now one of Major League Baseball’s most successful pitchers with the New York Yankees.

