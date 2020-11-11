Take your pick: Baylor defenders gaining confidence as ball pluckers

Every day, Baylor’s associate head coach Joey McGuire preaches the Gospel of Taking. He constantly challenges the defensive players to sleep, eat and breathe takeaways. He’ll send them daily text messages saying things like, "We have to believe in it!!!!! TAKE3."
Guess the sermons are sinking in.
In its first year under new head coach Dave Aranda and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, Baylor is evolving as a ball-hawking defense. The Bears have intercepted six balls in five games, a total tied for 30th nationally. They’ve also recovered four fumbles, leading to a plus-five turnover margin, which ranks in a tie for 13th in the country.
Aranda said he appreciates the progress the Bears are making as sticky-fingered ball bandits.
“There are signs. I feel the zone coverage that we play plays into it,” Aranda said. “This past Saturday, we played a lot of man and we were able to get some of those grabs in man coverage, which is really a positive thing to see. It’s harder to do in man, so when that happens it really speaks to that ball-hawking mentality you speak of. So we want to really continue to build that style of defense.”
Baylor picked off Iowa State veteran quarterback Brock Purdy three times in last week’s 38-31 loss in Ames, Iowa. In the secondary Baylor made some marvelous speed reads, as if they’d breezed through Moby Dick (378 pages) like it were The Old Man and the Sea (127 pages).
Raleigh Texada, for instance, couldn’t have played it much better on his first-quarter interception of Purdy. The BU senior cornerback hung back in coverage before breaking on Purdy’s toss intended for tight end Chase Allen. He caught the overthrown ball in stride for a huge red-zone takeaway, and then dashed upfield for a 56-yard runback that eventually led to a Baylor touchdown.
Aranda said that Texada owns the right temperament to make such plays, calling him “a scrappy dude, a guy that will punch you in the face.”
The prettiest — and, let’s face it, most inexplicable — play of the day came on Baylor’s first pickoff. Kalon “Boogie” Barnes halted the boogieing of Iowa State’s opening drive when he leaped and snagged a deep pass from Purdy to Joe Scates. The play would have been impressive enough if Barnes had two hands with which to work. But he’s essentially been relegated to one. Barnes has been playing with a heavily wrapped hand — call it a club — due to a thumb injury.
The game before against TCU, he had a near-interception slip out of his hands, understandably so. But he didn’t let this one get away, and he made sure Aranda was aware.
“That was pretty impressive. When I saw him yesterday, that was the first thing he said, he asked if I saw it. I told him I did,” said Aranda, chuckling. “The previous week, there were some contesting going on where it didn’t end like that. So, that just shows the character of him, and he’s been working throughout the week to be able to get that right. And he did. I’m excited for him.”
But the aggressiveness of Baylor's DBs tells only half the story. Barnes’ big-time play was aided by strong pressure up front, partially from linebacker Dillon Doyle. Even more so, when Jalen Pitre stepped in front of a Purdy delivery and scooted 30 yards for a pick-six in the second quarter, he benefited from a heavy pass rush by linebacker Williams Bradley-King on the edge.
Pitre brought the fire, but the pass rush acted as the lighter fluid.
“A great pass rush is what the defensive line is all about, making the quarterback uncomfortable, making him throw off that back leg, making him not seeing all his reads,” Bradley-King said. “That’s very important.”
Aranda hasn’t been particularly surprised at the turnovers that Baylor’s defenders have forced. That’s because he’s starting to see it on a regular basis in practice. They’re gaining a bloodhound’s nose for the ball in daily drills, and it’s making a difference on Saturdays, too.
“I think that starts in practice. These last couple of weeks of practice that we’ve had, there’s been a fair amount of that going on,” Aranda said. “It adds energy to our sideline, adds energy to practice. Most importantly, it bleeds into our games. So we want to continue to do that here as we complete the season.”
Baylor will try to stage another caper on Saturday when it travels to Lubbock to face Texas Tech. The Red Raiders rank 93rd nationally in turnover margin, and have given up eight interceptions and two lost fumbles on the season.
The Bears would like nothing more than to add to those totals.
“That’s something we live by. I love it,” Bradley-King said. “Those will just change the game. They’re the most important factor to it, special teams of course, getting takeaways and playing great defense.”
