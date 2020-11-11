Take your pick: Baylor defenders gaining confidence as ball pluckers

Raleigh Texada, for instance, couldn’t have played it much better on his first-quarter interception of Purdy. The BU senior cornerback hung back in coverage before breaking on Purdy’s toss intended for tight end Chase Allen. He caught the overthrown ball in stride for a huge red-zone takeaway, and then dashed upfield for a 56-yard runback that eventually led to a Baylor touchdown.

Aranda said that Texada owns the right temperament to make such plays, calling him “a scrappy dude, a guy that will punch you in the face.”

The prettiest — and, let’s face it, most inexplicable — play of the day came on Baylor’s first pickoff. Kalon “Boogie” Barnes halted the boogieing of Iowa State’s opening drive when he leaped and snagged a deep pass from Purdy to Joe Scates. The play would have been impressive enough if Barnes had two hands with which to work. But he’s essentially been relegated to one. Barnes has been playing with a heavily wrapped hand — call it a club — due to a thumb injury.

The game before against TCU, he had a near-interception slip out of his hands, understandably so. But he didn’t let this one get away, and he made sure Aranda was aware.