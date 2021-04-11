Tang interviewing at UTEP

Fresh off Baylor's national championship season, associate head coach Jerome Tang is interviewing for the vacant UTEP head coaching job.

Tang will be among five candidates scheduled to interview at UTEP, including Abilene Christian head coach Joe Golding, New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans, Arkansas assistant David Patrick and Nebraska assistant Doc Sadler, according to Stadium website.

Tang has been an assistant on Baylor head coach Scott Drew's staff since his arrival in 2003 and was named associate head coach in 2017.

He helped build a program that has produced nine NCAA tournament berths since 2008 with two Elite Eight appearances, two Sweet 16 berths and the 2021 national championship. The Bears also won the NIT championship in 2013 and made the NIT championship game in 2009.

Drew's former Baylor assistants experienced considerable success as head coaches in the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Paul Mills led 15th-seeded Oral Roberts to the Sweet 16 after recording wins over No. 2 seed Ohio State and No. 7 Florida before losing to No. 3 Arkansas. Grant McCasland guided No. 13 seed North Texas to a win over No. 4 Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament before losing to No. 5 Villanova.

The UTEP job opened last week after Rodney Terry left to join new Texas coach Chris Beard's staff. Terry went 37-48 in three seasons with the Miners, including a 12-12 record in 2020-21.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.