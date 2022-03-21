Baylor's Jerome Tang named Kansas State head coach

After helping Scott Drew build a nationally prominent program over 19 seasons, Baylor assistant Jerome Tang was named Kansas State’s new head basketball coach on Monday.

Tang, 55, agreed to a six-year deal that will pay him $2.1 million in the first year. His salary will increase by $100,000 every year until the conclusion of his deal when he will be making $2.6 million in 2028.

"I am beyond excited to be the next head basketball coach at Kansas State," Tang said. "Having the opportunity to build on a program with a rich basketball history at a prestigious university is truly a blessing. We look forward to bringing an exciting style of basketball to K-State while helping our student-athletes succeed on the court and in life.”

Arriving at Baylor under Drew to rebuild a scandal-ridden program in 2003, Tang was instrumental in making Baylor one of the best programs in the country with 10 NCAA Tournament appearances since 2008, capped by the Bears' first national championship in 2021.

“Coach Tang was one of my first hires when I came to Baylor in 2003, and he’s been like a brother to me for the last 19 years,” Drew said. “I’m so grateful for the energy and effort he put into helping us build Baylor basketball into what it is today, and I know he’s ready for the next step. While I’m sad I’ll no longer be able to coach alongside him, I couldn’t be more thrilled for him to have an opportunity to become a head coach in the nation’s best conference.”

Of course, now Drew will be coaching against his longtime assistant at least twice a year in the Big 12.

“Coach Tang and his family will be tremendous additions to the K-State family,” Drew said. “I know the Baylor family will be cheering him on for all but a few games each season.”

The Kansas State job opened on March 10 when Bruce Weber resigned after 10 seasons as head coach. Weber had a 184-147 record with five NCAA Tournament appearances at Kansas State, but his teams struggled the last three seasons with a 34-58 overall record and a 13-41 Big 12 record.

Unlike Weber, Tang doesn’t have previous head coaching experience at the college level. Weber had led Illinois to the Final Four in 2005 during a nine-year run after five seasons as Southern Illinois’ head coach.

Before arriving at Baylor, Tang was previously head coach at the high school level at Heritage Christian, which won four TAPPS state championships.

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor believes Tang brings a lot of qualities to the table that will help him make a successful transition from assistant to head coach.

"From a detailed recruiting plan and familiarity with our league, his knack for building and maintaining tremendous relationships with everyone he comes in contact with, to offensive and defensive philosophies, he has what it takes to be a successful leader," Taylor said. "His vision for our program is something that all K-Staters will be excited about and one that helped build a Baylor program from the ground up, culminating with a national championship.”

Tang joins an impressive list of former Drew assistants who are now head coaches at the NCAA Division I level, including North Texas’ Grant McCasland, Oral Roberts’ Paul Mills and North Florida’s Matt Driscoll.

