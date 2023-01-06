Tang returns to Ferrell Center leading surging Kansas State

For 19 years, Jerome Tang sat next to head coach Scott Drew on Baylor’s bench.

They’re the two major architects who built a Baylor program that rose from college basketball’s scrap heap in 2003 to the 2021 national championship.

But on Saturday night, Tang will return to the Ferrell Center in a much different role as the head coach of a hot Kansas State team that’s off to a 13-1 start in his debut season. The Wildcats are knocking on the door of the Top 25 following Tuesday’s 116-103 win over No. 6 Texas in Austin to improve to 2-0 in the Big 12.

Passions will be running high for both Drew and Tang.

“Obviously, there are going to be emotions,” Tang said. “There’s obviously a very strong connection there. In my prayers, I can figure out how to separate the emotion so I can be the best version of myself for our team because that’s the most important thing, the game, our players. That’s what I’m really trying to focus on. But you can’t ignore the elephant in the room.”

Despite several other head coaching opportunities as the Bears gained more success, Tang remained at Baylor for nearly two decades while watching other Drew assistants move to head coaching chairs.

Matt Driscoll is now in his 14th year at North Florida, Paul Mills is in his sixth year at Oral Roberts and Grant McCasland is in his sixth year at North Texas after previously leaving Baylor for Arkansas-Little Rock in 2016.

Saturday’s 5 p.m. tipoff will mark the first time Drew will face a former Baylor assistant, and he couldn’t be more proud of the quick success Tang has experienced in first college head coaching job at Kansas State.

“First it’s great having him back here,” Drew said. “You love when family comes home. At the same time, it allows you to really study their games because you watch some of it. The more you study, the more proud you are of the great job his team is doing. We knew he would obviously, because he did a great job for us and helped build this program.”

While the Wildcats are streaking after opening Big 12 play with wins over West Virginia and Texas, the No. 19 Bears (10-4) are struggling after opening conference with a 77-62 road loss to Iowa State last Saturday and a last-second 88-87 loss to TCU on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.

Trying to avoid their first 0-3 Big 12 start since Drew’s debut season in 2003-04, the Bears obviously need to win. But Tang doesn’t expect Drew and his coaching staff to slip into panic mode.

“I know the staff over there, and they’re not panicking,” Tang said. “Everybody has problems. Those guys will get together and figure out solutions. This is not a must win for them to make or break their season, it’s the next thing they have to do.”

Baylor’s most pressing issue is transition defense. After the Bears built a 49-39 halftime lead, the Horned Frogs rallied by repeatedly storming to the basket past Baylor defenders.

“The first thing, we plan on getting back and second of all hopefully we do a better job communicating,” Drew said. “But film doesn’t lie, and our effort wasn’t good enough to win in transition defense. We did so many things well. It wasn’t like our guys tried to lose or like our staff tried to lose. But in the Big 12, we know our transition defense has to be a lot better, higher, if we’re going to win.”

Facing a Kansas State squad coming off a 116-point road performance against the Longhorns will be a major challenge for the Bears to stop.

The Wildcats were led by veteran point guard Markquis Nowell, who collected 36 points and nine assists against the Longhorns. Forward Keyontae Johnson amassed 28 points and nine rebounds while guard Cam Carter scored 17 points with eight boards.

Transferring from Arkansas-Little Rock, Nowell was already on Kansas State’s roster when Tang arrived last spring.

But Tang added several more veteran transfers, including Johnson who had previously played at Florida, Carter from Mississippi State, guard Desi Sills from Arkansas State, center Abayomi Iyiola from Hofstra and forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin from Chipola (Fla.) College.

They all bought into Tang’s vision for the program and quickly developed tremendous chemistry on and off the court.

“Coach Tang told us that he didn’t come here to rebuild, he came here to elevate, and that’s exactly what he did,” Carter said. “I’ve trusted him since day one, and everything he told us has been true. Coach Tang put us at the same apartments purposely. Even if we didn’t like each other, we didn’t have a choice. But we all love each other, and we have a bond that’s different.”

Tang credits Drew for helping him make a smooth transition to the head coach’s chair. Though Drew has steered Baylor’s program for 20 years, he’s always allowed his assistant coaches to shoulder a lot of responsibility.

“When we were in the middle of it, I don’t think I told him enough what a great job he’s doing because we were always trying to figure out how we could get a little bit better,” Tang said. “And the proof of that is the success that Paul and Grant and Matt and other people who have been under him have had, and now my situation, because he prepares. He’s taught us to set a great example of what servant leadership is and how to empower people to be the best version of themselves.”

Drew has avoided scheduling games against former assistant coaches in nonconference games. Though he’ll enjoy pitting his squad against the Wildcats, he doesn’t look forward to postgame because either he or Tang will walk away with a loss.

“It’s fun competing against someone, but you know with the victors come the spoils, and with the loss comes all the negativity,” Drew said. “And you don’t wish that on family, and he doesn’t wish that on us. That’s the tough thing when people say why don’t you play friends and family because nobody likes hearing negative things about their friends or family.”