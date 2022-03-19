Tar Heels hold off epic Baylor rally for 83-86 OT win, knocking out champs

FORT WORTH — Baylor won’t repeat as NCAA champions, but nobody can say the Bears didn’t go down without one of the most passionate off-the-charts rallies in NCAA Tournament history.

Down by 25 midway through the second half, the No. 1 seeded Bears turned up the pressure and forced No. 8 North Carolina into a barrage of turnovers. Baylor’s defensive intensity was so jacked up that the Tar Heels had trouble simply throwing the ball inbounds.

But the Tar Heels collected themselves in overtime to pull out a 93-86 win in an epic second-round NCAA Tournament game that left the players, coaches and a Baylor-heavy crowd exhausted Saturday afternoon at Dickies Arena.

“Never underestimate the heart of a champion,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I thought our guys really displayed that, having a chance to have the largest comeback in NCAA (Tournament) history in the last 10 minutes. You get down 25, it's easy to fold. These guys don't. I’m really proud of their effort and just how they carried themselves all year long.”

High emotion defined the game as North Carolina center Armando Bacot and Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan wrestled underneath the basket and on the floor much of the game. Bacot was a load inside for North Carolina with 15 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks while Sochan collected 15 points and 11 rebounds.

After nailing four 3-pointers and scoring 26 points, North Carolina’s Brady Manek was ejected from the game with a Flagrant 2 foul for throwing an elbow at Sochan with 10:08 remaining.

With Manek gone and Baylor unleashing full-court pressure, North Carolina’s lead shrunk from 25 points to zero by the end of regulation. The Tar Heels were so rattled that they committed 21 turnovers.

“We knew that as a team we weren't going to give up,” said Adam Flagler, who led Baylor’s charge with a team-high 27 points. “And we decided to apply pressure a lot more and be assertive out there. So once we got into those diamonds and traps, we were able to get some stops and get some easy looks, and therefore got the run going.”

Trailing 67-42, the Bears (27-7) got back into the game by reeling off 11 straight points as Flagler scored on a layup and buried a pair of 3-pointers.

Dontrez Styles hit a pair of baskets for the Tar Heels (26-9), but the Bears were relentless. Flagler drove for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play. He followed with another drive for a basket and a pair of free throws to cut North Carolina’s lead to 73-64 with 4:14 remaining.

The Bears kept coming as Matthew Mayer and Dale Bonner drained 3-pointers. With James Akinjo’s drive to the basket and a free throw, the Bears trimmed North Carolina’s lead to 76-73 with 1:48 remaining.

“Definitely the turnovers, quick shots allowed us to get in transition, get some buckets and extend the game,” Drew said. “So once at 11 minutes, they started slowing it down, which is a good move by them, we knew we had to do something different.”

The Tar Heels appeared to be in good shape to win in regulation after Mayer went down holding his ankle on Baylor’s offensive end. Facing only four Baylor defenders, Bacot scored inside, drew a foul by Flagler and hit the free throw for a three-point play to push North Carolina’s lead to 79-73 with 1:37 remaining.

Trailing 80-74, the Bears still weren’t through as Sochan banked in a 3-pointer before Akinjo sliced into the lane for a basket, drew a foul by RJ Davis, and completed the three-point play by hitting the free throw to tie it at 80-80 with 15.8 seconds remaining.

The Tar Heels got the ball to Davis, who finished with five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 30 points. But he missed a long 3-point attempt as the game went into overtime.

“Baylor is defending champions,” said North Carolina coach Hubert Davis. “They were a No. 1 seed and they are absolutely unbelievable. And you just had two teams that were fighting and scratching and kicking and clawing on every pass, every rebound, every cut, every shot, every free throw.”

The Tar Heels regained their composure in overtime as Styles gave them an 83-80 lead with a 3-pointer. Baylor center Flo Thamba fouled out with 3:47 remaining when he fouled Bacot, who hit one of two free throws.

The Bears tied it one last time 84-84 after Mayer came back to the court and hit a pair of free throws and Sochan scored on a putback.

But Mayer committed his fifth foul and Bacot hit a pair of free throws. Bacot then hit Leaky Black for a basket before Davis completed a three-point play with a basket and a free throw to stretch North Carolina’s lead to 91-85 with 1:18 remaining.

“I always feel good in overtime,” Drew said. “You come back like that, but credit to them, they scored first. And that's why I said that Styles' basket was really big. It's hard to play from behind in overtime. It would have been nice to get the lead.”

The Bears kept fighting but finally ran out of steam as they hit just one of 11 shots in overtime. But they were proud that they nearly pulled off an historic comeback.

“It just kind of shows like what we've been dealing with all year,” Mayer said. “We've had a ton of adversity. We've had three guys with big injuries. And I mean, this team fights. So I'll definitely be proud to go out with that.”

