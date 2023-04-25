Trace Morrison collected three hits and two RBIs to lead Tarleton State to a 6-2 win over Baylor on Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark.

Tarleton (22-16) scored a run in four of the first five innings and never relinquished the lead. Baylor's Walker Polk blasted a two-run homer in the fifth to cut Tarleton's lead to 4-2.

Morrison's run-scoring single in the eighth gave Tarleton an insurance run. Piercen McElyea (2-1) allowed three hits and two runs while collecting 10 strikeouts in the five innings to get the win.

Baylor (15-26) will return to Big 12 action against West Virginia on Friday through Sunday at Baylor Ballpark.