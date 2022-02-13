 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tchamwa Tchatchoua to undergo knee surgery
0 Comments
top story

Tchamwa Tchatchoua to undergo knee surgery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baylor Texas

Texas coach Chris Beard consoles Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua after he went down with a season-ending knee injury Saturday at the Ferrell Center. Looking on is guard Dale Bonner.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor junior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua will undergo season-ending surgery to repair multiple ligaments in his left knee.

Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffered the non-contact injury with 11:41 left in the first half of Baylor’s 80-63 win over Texas on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.

The 6-8, 245-pound forward collapsed to the floor near midcourt before he was helped off the court into the locker room.

Coming off the bench for the last two seasons, Tchamwa Tchatchoua was a big energy provider for Baylor’s national championship team last season and for this year’s 21-4 team that’s currently second in the Big 12 behind Kansas and ranked No. 10 nationally.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He’s been nicknamed Everyday Jon because of his nonstop hustle.

Coming into the Texas game, Tchamwa Tchatchoua was averaging 8.6 points and a team-high seven rebounds while shooting 68 percent from the field and 77.1 percent from the free throw line.

“He’s such a good kid, such a hard worker, you hate it,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew after the game. “I think all parents can relate to, whenever you see your child or one of your players get hurt like that, and they’ve worked so hard. So our prayers go out and our hearts go out to him and hope for the best.”

The loss of Tchamwa Tchatchoua is a major blow to Drew’s injury-riddled squad. Leading scorer LJ Cryer has missed the last five games with a foot injury while Jeremy Sochan, James Akinjo and Adam Flagler are back after sitting out with injuries in previous games.

Freshman guard Langston Love suffered a season-ending knee injury during preseason drills.

The Bears have six Big 12 games remaining beginning with Wednesday’s date against Texas Tech in Lubbock.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert