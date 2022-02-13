Tchamwa Tchatchoua to undergo knee surgery

Baylor junior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua will undergo season-ending surgery to repair multiple ligaments in his left knee.

Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffered the non-contact injury with 11:41 left in the first half of Baylor’s 80-63 win over Texas on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.

The 6-8, 245-pound forward collapsed to the floor near midcourt before he was helped off the court into the locker room.

Coming off the bench for the last two seasons, Tchamwa Tchatchoua was a big energy provider for Baylor’s national championship team last season and for this year’s 21-4 team that’s currently second in the Big 12 behind Kansas and ranked No. 10 nationally.

He’s been nicknamed Everyday Jon because of his nonstop hustle.

Coming into the Texas game, Tchamwa Tchatchoua was averaging 8.6 points and a team-high seven rebounds while shooting 68 percent from the field and 77.1 percent from the free throw line.