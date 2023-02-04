Almost a year after crumbling to the Ferrell Center floor with a major knee injury, Saturday evolved into a loud, joyous welcome back party for Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua.

Baylor fans greeted Everyday Jon with a roof-raising standing ovation when the big man entered the game for the first time early in the first half.

They cheered when he grabbed his first rebound and went absolutely nuts when he buried a 3-pointer from the top of the arc late in the first half.

When he drained another 3-pointer midway through the second half, the Ferrell Center decibel level soared off the charts.

Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s unexpected return before 10,343 fans inspired the No. 11 Bears to an 89-62 blowout of Texas Tech and gave them hope that this could turn into a special season.

“I feel like it was a miracle for me to even be out here,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “It was amazing just to get a chance to play in front of this crowd. I’ve been counting the days. It was just surreal. I remember praying in my bedroom last night, just crying about all the trials that I’ve been going through and realizing the day is actually here. I’m actually playing.”

Always a big energy supplier off the bench going back to Baylor’s 2021 national championship team, Tchamwa Tchatchoua's junior season ended when he collapsed while running down the court in the Bears’ 80-63 win over Texas on Feb. 12, 2022 at the Ferrell Center.

There were fears that he'd never play again after tearing multiple ligaments in his left knee. Returning this season didn’t even seem like a remote possibility to Baylor’s Scott Drew, perhaps the most optimistic coach in college basketball.

"When the injury happened and hearing the prognosis as things came in, as a coach and someone that loves Jon and works with him, you didn’t know if he would ever walk, run, let alone play basketball," Drew said. "But one thing about Jon is his timetable is a little different than everyone else’s. And his work ethic is a little bit different than everyone else’s. And I know God’s really blessed him with allowing him to be able to recover, get back to playing with the team."

Through two surgeries and exhaustive rehabilitation, Tchamwa Tchatchoua willed himself back to the court. Constantly deep in prayer, Tchamwa Tchatchoua allowed his faith and positive thoughts to guide him through difficult rehab.

“I just used my faith and my girlfriend and the coaching staff because I didn’t want to listen to anything negative about my injury,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “I only took in positive energy, things like you’re going to play this year, you’re not going to stay out for two years, you’re going to be back for practice. You’re going to get better.”

Tchamwa Tchatchoua felt so confident before the game that he took off his knee brace after warmups. Playing 14 minutes, he finished with eight points and four rebounds, hitting three of four field goals including the two 3-pointers. His teammates fed off his energy.

“He’s the heart of our team,” said Baylor forward Jalen Bridges. “Even when he wasn’t playing, he was leading. Ever since this summer, he’s the hardest worker. Every time I come in the gym, I see Jon. He’s our best leader, and now to have him back out there with us it’s everything.”

Tchamwa Tchatchoua motivated his teammates as Bridges amassed 18 points and eight rebounds while Keyonte George collected 17 points, five rebounds and three assists. Adam Flagler chipped in 13 points as the Bears broke out of their four-game shooting slump to hit 53.8 percent with 10 of 24 3-pointers.

The crowd erupted when Tchamwa Tchatchoua entered the game for the first time with 13:05 left in the first half.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think I heard my name because the gym was just so loud,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “Like from the time coach told me to first get in, it was so loud that I couldn’t hear anything. It felt unreal at that moment, and I was just thanking God for putting me in that position and giving me his platform.”

Tchamwa Tchatchoua grabbed his first rebound within the next three minutes and drained his first 3-pointer with 2:02 left in the first half.

“Well, it does open things up for us,” Drew said. “We have confidence when he shoots. When certain people shoot, you think it goes in and if it doesn't, you're like ‘It doesn't matter. The next one is.’ And Jon’s one of those guys.”

But even with the excitement surrounding Tchamwa Tchatchoua, the Bears (17-6, 6-4) had trouble shaking the last-place Red Raiders (12-11, 1-9) in the first half.

With De’Vion Harmon scoring 12 of his game-high 20 points in the first half, the Red Raiders only trailed the Bears 40-38 at halftime.

But it didn’t take long for the Bears to pull away as they went on a 14-2 run to open up a 54-40 lead to start the second half en route to a regular season sweep of the Red Raiders.

Bridges started the stretch with a basket and a free throw before Flagler buried a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. Jaylon Tyson slowed Baylor’s surge slightly with an outside shot, but Bridges continued to inspire the Bears as scored on a putback before driving for a layup, drawing a foul and hitting the free throw for a three-point play.

George then drained a 3-pointer to stretch Baylor’s lead to 54-40 with 13:15 left in the game.

“It was a close game at halftime and we came out and wanted to get some stops defensively,” Bridges said. “The Culture of Joy really showed. We were sharing the ball and not worrying about ourselves. We were making good passes to open cutters and getting one more for 3s. We were out there jelling, so when it gets like that it’s hard to stop.”

After Harmon nailed a 3-pointer for the Red Raiders, Bridges and Tchamwa Tchatchoua sparked Baylor’s next 16-2 run to open up a 70-45 lead with 8:05 remaining.

Bridges buried a 3-pointer from the left corner and then scored inside. Next it was Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s turn as he took a pass from Langston Love for a layup before drilling another 3-pointer from the top of the arc that sent the crowd into another frenzy.

Baylor kept raining 3-pointers as Love and Bridges each hit one to give the Bears a 25-point lead. Baylor’s defense was just as good as the offense as the Red Raiders shot just 37 percent in the second half, and a lot of that was due to Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s presence.

“He’s out there, he’s vocal, he’s talking to everybody,” Bridges said. “He’s not just worried about guarding his own man, he’s the anchor of our defense.”

Tchamwa Tchatchoua said his knee felt good after the game, and he’s looking forward to helping the Bears win games the rest of the season.

“Yes, my knee feels great,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “The good thing about it is we’ve got an amazing coaching staff, an amazing training staff, great people around me who listen to me, listen to my body. I really like how they took this process the last 11 months. And I’m just ready, excited to see where we’re going to go with that.”