TCU beats Baylor equestrian
TCU beats Baylor equestrian

BURLESON — No. 7 TCU won three events to beat the No. 9 Baylor equestrian team, 12-7, on Thursday.

The Horned Frogs (4-4, 2-2) won reining and fences by 3-2 scores and took a 4-1 win in horsemanship. Baylor (1-4, 1-3) tied 2-2 in flat with winning rides by Rachael Davis and Gia Gulino.

The Bears will try to snap their three-meet skid when they face No. 4 SMU on Saturday in Dallas.

