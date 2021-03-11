TCU beats Baylor equestrian

BURLESON — No. 7 TCU won three events to beat the No. 9 Baylor equestrian team, 12-7, on Thursday.
The Horned Frogs (4-4, 2-2) won reining and fences by 3-2 scores and took a 4-1 win in horsemanship. Baylor (1-4, 1-3) tied 2-2 in flat with winning rides by Rachael Davis and Gia Gulino.
The Bears will try to snap their three-meet skid when they face No. 4 SMU on Saturday in Dallas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.