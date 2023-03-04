FORT WORTH – The No. 3 TCU equestrian team won three of four disciplines to hand No. 8 Baylor a 12-7 loss on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs (11-2, 4-2) opened with a 3-1 win in fences before Baylor (5-8, 2-4) came back for a 3-2 win in flat riding. TCU then won reining 4-1 and horsemanship 3-2.

Two Bears took home Most Outstanding Performer honors, including senior Dominika Silvestri in fences and Marley Mainwaring in horsemanship.

Baylor will compete next in the Big 12 championship in Stillwater, Okla., on March 24-25.