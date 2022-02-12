TCU equestrian knocks off Baylor

The No. 8 TCU equestrian team beat No. 4 Baylor by tie-breaking rules after the teams tied 9-9 on Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
TCU edged the Bears, 1489-1481.5 on raw points in a match that featured eight rides decided by a point or less.
Baylor (4-5, 2-3) opened the day by winning fences, 3-2, as Dominika Silvestri set the tone with a career-high 88 points and earned Most Outstanding Performer honors. Bella Rosa and Nadalee Vasquez won rides for Baylor in horsemanship for a 2-2 tie.
After TCU (7-5, 1-3) won flat riding 3-2, reining ended in a 2-2 tie. Baylor will host South Carolina at 11 a.m. Friday.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
