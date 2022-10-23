TCU knocks off Baylor soccer, 2-0

Gracie Brian and Skylar Heinrich scored second-half goals as No. 12 TCU knocked off Baylor, 2-0, in a Sunday afternoon soccer game at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Brian broke a scoreless tie with her goal early in the second half following assists by Megan Reilly and Kennedy Clountz. Heinrich drilled in her shot with 18:50 remaining following assists by AJ Hennessey and Seven Castain for the Horned Frogs (10-3-4, 5-1-2).

TCU controlled the ball with 20 shots to Baylor's four. Goalkeeper Madison Martin finished with six saves for the Bears.

The Bears (4-10-2, 2-6) will complete the regular season against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Thursday.