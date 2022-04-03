 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TCU men's tennis outlasts Baylor comeback, 4-3

Boitan vs. TCU

Baylor's Adrian Boitan returns a shot in doubles play against TCU on Sunday at Hurd Tennis Center. 

 Chad Conine

TCU men’s tennis claimed a victory in a battle of top-5-ranked combatants, 4-3, over Baylor on Sunday afternoon at Hurd Tennis Center.

No. 4 Baylor came from behind for a 3-2 lead, but TCU’s Juan Carlos Aguilar and Sander Jong won the final two points of the match for No. 3 TCU.

Jong notched a three-set win on court No. 2 over Sven Lah, 7-5, 4-6, 6-0, to clinch the match.

Baylor and TCU split the first two doubles games to finish. Horned Frogs Luc Fomba and Jake Fearnley swung the point in their team’s favor by holding off Baylor’s Finn Bass and Lah, 7-5, on the No. 1 doubles court.

Tadeas Paroulek scored Baylor’s first point of the match as he defeated Tomas Jirousek on the No. 3 court, 6-4, 6-4.

But TCU answered as Fearnley posted a point with a win over Bass, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, on the No. 5 court.

Boitan tied the match at 2 with a victory on the No. 1 court. He defeated TCU’s Fomba, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2. And then Juan Pablo Mazzuchi defeated Tim Ruehl, 6-3, 6-4, to put Baylor in the lead, 3-2.

But the Bears (19-3, 1-1 Big 12) couldn’t get that final point they needed to protect their home court.

Baylor’s season continues when it hosts Oklahoma State on Friday.

