TCU uses stingy pitching, late surge to thwart Baylor baseball, 3-1

FORT WORTH — As has been the case much of the Big 12 season thus far, the Baylor baseball team hung right in there all night. Unfortunately for the Bears, it went down as another tightly contested loss.

No. 12-ranked TCU broke up Tyler Thomas’s brilliant shutout bid in the sixth, and tacked on two more runs over the next two innings to snatch a 3-1 win over the rival Bears on Friday night at Lupton Stadium.

“I think we’re just waiting for it,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “This has happened before, where we need a two-out hit with a guy in scoring position and we’re just waiting for that moment. We need to stay aggressive, and our guys are doing that. But as I told them, we need to find a way to push that run across and allow luck to happen a little bit.”

It was definitely a Friday night, series-opening kind of night, as aces were high (and mighty). Neither Baylor’s Thomas nor TCU’s Russell Smith surrendered a run through the first five innings, as they dealt up a good, old-fashioned pitching duel.