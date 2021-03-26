TCU uses stingy pitching, late surge to thwart Baylor baseball, 3-1

FORT WORTH — As has been the case much of the Big 12 season thus far, the Baylor baseball team hung right in there all night. Unfortunately for the Bears, it went down as another tightly contested loss.
No. 12-ranked TCU broke up Tyler Thomas’s brilliant shutout bid in the sixth, and tacked on two more runs over the next two innings to snatch a 3-1 win over the rival Bears on Friday night at Lupton Stadium.
“I think we’re just waiting for it,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “This has happened before, where we need a two-out hit with a guy in scoring position and we’re just waiting for that moment. We need to stay aggressive, and our guys are doing that. But as I told them, we need to find a way to push that run across and allow luck to happen a little bit.”
It was definitely a Friday night, series-opening kind of night, as aces were high (and mighty). Neither Baylor’s Thomas nor TCU’s Russell Smith surrendered a run through the first five innings, as they dealt up a good, old-fashioned pitching duel.
But in the sixth, TCU catcher Zach Humphreys came through with the first of several late clutch hits for the Frogs (14-7, 1-0). With a man on first and two down in the inning, the right-handed-hitting Humphreys reached out and poked an outside offering from the southpaw Thomas, and the ball rolled all the way to the right in right-center field. Humphreys hustled around for an RBI triple, giving TCU a 1-0 lead.
The Frogs padded that advantage in the seventh, when Hunter Wolfe cranked a leadoff home run over the centerfield wall off of Thomas, bringing the score to 2-0.
Smith (4-1) neutralized the hot-hitting bats of Baylor (13-8, 1-3), which came in hitting .325, sixth in the country. The TCU left-handed hurler retired 13 in a row after yielding a leadoff single to Jared McKenzie to open the game.
The Bears finally broke through in the eighth inning against TCU reliever Haylen Green. They took advantage of a fielding error by the Frogs to put the leadoff runner aboard, then two batters later McKenzie caught TCU napping with a nifty bunt down the left side of the infield. Jack Pineda followed with a groundout, scoring Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo from third.
But the Frogs ventured into the big sky again to regain their two-run advantage. In the bottom of the inning, Humphreys ripped a two-out bomb to right, increasing the TCU edge to 3-1.
In the ninth, TCU’s Green retired the Bears in order to thwart any thought of a rally. He picked up his fourth save of the season in the process.
Thomas (2-2) was a tough-luck loser for the Bears, as he more than did his job in keeping Baylor in the game. The fourth-year junior lefty faced 28 batters and allowed only four hits and two earned runs. He struck out seven and walked two. Jimmy Winston tallied the final 1.1 innings for the Bears, allowing a pair of hits and a run. Rodriguez called the effort by Thomas “a phenomenal job.”
McKenzie and Davion Downey each went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Bears, but the rest of the lineup couldn’t keep pace, going just 1-for-24, an .041 batting average.
Baylor will look to rebound when the series resumes at 2 p.m. Saturday. Blake Helton (1-1, 4.43) draws the starting assignment for the Bears, while TCU counters with another tough left-hander, Austin Krob (2-0, 3.16).