TCU's Dykes, Duggan head Trib's all-Big 12 awards

Nobody gave TCU a ghost of a chance to win its first 12 games this season, much less reach the College Football Playoff.

Picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll following a 5-7 season in 2021, it was first-year coach Sonny Dykes’ challenge to get the program back to competing for championships like the Horned Frogs once did under Gary Patterson.

With senior quarterback Max Duggan leading the way, Dykes not only got the Horned Frogs to their first Big 12 championship game, he also led them to their first College Football Playoff appearance and the first ever for a Texas-based team.

Dykes was the clear choice for the Waco Tribune-Herald’s Big 12 coach of the year while Duggan is the player of the year over Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

Rounding out the Trib’s 2022 superlatives are Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah as defensive player of the year, Oklahoma transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel as the top offensive newcomer, TCU transfer linebacker Johnny Hodges as the top defensive newcomer, Baylor running back Richard Reese as offensive freshman of the year and Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels as defensive freshman of the year..

When TCU hired Dykes as head coach, there wasn’t a lot of fanfare. His record in 12 years as a head coach at Louisiana Tech, Cal and SMU was a middling 71-63. But he had led SMU to three straight winning seasons, including his first 10-win season in 2019.

After years of fielding defensive-oriented teams under Patterson, the Horned Frogs emerged as a high-powered offensive machine under Dykes as they lead the Big 12 with 470 yards and 40.3 points per game heading into the CFP.

“I’ve known Coach Dykes for a long time,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “Just how he treats people and how his mind works with offense is something I admire and respect. His team is playing at a really high level.”

After 12 straight wins, the Horned Frogs lost their first game of the season in last weekend’s Big 12 championship game in a 31-28 overtime thriller against Kansas State.

But the Horned Frogs’ resume was so strong that they made the CFP as the No. 3 seed that will play No. 2 Michigan on Dec. 31 in the semifinals.

“I had a good feeling about it, but you never really know,” said Dykes following the CFP announcement last weekend. “I’m really just happy for our players, and it’s great when a group like this gets the recognition, gets an opportunity because it really is a special team. I appreciate the committee’s confidence in our players and our program.”

Coming into his senior season, Duggan had put together a solid college football career, throwing for 5,920 yards and 41 touchdowns while rushing for 1,433 yards and 19 scores in his first three years on TCU’s campus.

But sophomore Chandler Morris beat him out to start TCU’s opener against Colorado. But after Morris went down with an injury, Duggan stepped in and delivered one remarkable game after another.

Duggan has completed a career-best 64.9 percent of his passes for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He’s also run for 404 yards and six scores as he won the Davey O’Brien award as the nation’s top quarterback and is one of four Heisman Trophy finalists.

“I think his calmness and his confidence is one of the things that’s been a trademark of this team,” Dykes told ESPN earlier this season. “I think the quarterback position by nature, in a lot of ways, is kind of a narcissistic position. It has to be about you a lot of times, and Max is one of the few guys I’ve been around that it’s never about him. It’s always about his teammates and trying to make those around him better.”

Duggan has been at his best in the clutch as the Horned Frogs have won four games by a touchdown or less. The most memorable day was Nov. 19 against Baylor at McLane Stadium when he led the Horned Frogs downfield to set up Griffin Kell’s 40-yard field goal as time expired for a 29-28 win to keep their unbeaten season alive.

“I thought he did a great job of keeping plays alive,” Aranda said. “Times we were able to get some pressure, I thought he was able to elongate and make plays with his legs. He was able to make some throws that were just bang-bang throws.”

Duggan’s willingness to sacrifice for his team was on full display in the Big 12 championship game.

Bloodied and exhausted, he helped the Horned Frogs rally from a 28-17 deficit in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime. TCU didn’t win but Duggan probably picked up a few more Heisman votes with his gutsy performance.

One of the biggest reasons Kansas State won the Big 12 title was because of junior defensive end Anudike-Uzomah, who led the league with 8.5 sacks to inspire a defense that ranked among the best all season. His sack mastery was no surprise after he collected 11 last season.

After starting the season as a backup, Reese became a big force for the Bears as he rushed for 962 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry to lead all Big 12 freshman rushers.

While Reese earned offensive freshman of the year, Oklahoma State safety Daniels collected 69 tackles with three interceptions to win defensive freshman of the year.

After transferring from UCF, Gabriel put up big numbers for the Sooners this season as he completed 62.9 percent for 2,920 yards and 24 touchdowns with just six interceptions to earn offensive newcomer of the year.

“He’s got a really live arm, and there’s great confidence in him,” Aranda said. “He’ll throw from one hash to the other sideline. He’s got great anticipation so that he throws when guys are open. He can beat you with his legs too if everything’s covered, and there’s nowhere to go with it, he can take off running.”

Following his transfer from Navy, junior linebacker Johnny Hodges has been TCU’s leading tackler with 76, including a pair of sacks, to earn defensive newcomer of the year.