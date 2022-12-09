 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TRIB ALL-BIG 12 FOOTBALL TEAM

TCU's Dykes, Duggan head Trib's all-Big 12 awards

  • 0

Nobody gave TCU a ghost of a chance to win its first 12 games this season, much less reach the College Football Playoff.

Picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll following a 5-7 season in 2021, it was first-year coach Sonny Dykes’ challenge to get the program back to competing for championships like the Horned Frogs once did under Gary Patterson.

With senior quarterback Max Duggan leading the way, Dykes not only got the Horned Frogs to their first Big 12 championship game, he also led them to their first College Football Playoff appearance and the first ever for a Texas-based team.

Dykes was the clear choice for the Waco Tribune-Herald’s Big 12 coach of the year while Duggan is the player of the year over Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

Rounding out the Trib’s 2022 superlatives are Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah as defensive player of the year, Oklahoma transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel as the top offensive newcomer, TCU transfer linebacker Johnny Hodges as the top defensive newcomer, Baylor running back Richard Reese as offensive freshman of the year and Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels as defensive freshman of the year..

People are also reading…

When TCU hired Dykes as head coach, there wasn’t a lot of fanfare. His record in 12 years as a head coach at Louisiana Tech, Cal and SMU was a middling 71-63. But he had led SMU to three straight winning seasons, including his first 10-win season in 2019.

After years of fielding defensive-oriented teams under Patterson, the Horned Frogs emerged as a high-powered offensive machine under Dykes as they lead the Big 12 with 470 yards and 40.3 points per game heading into the CFP.

“I’ve known Coach Dykes for a long time,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “Just how he treats people and how his mind works with offense is something I admire and respect. His team is playing at a really high level.”

After 12 straight wins, the Horned Frogs lost their first game of the season in last weekend’s Big 12 championship game in a 31-28 overtime thriller against Kansas State.

But the Horned Frogs’ resume was so strong that they made the CFP as the No. 3 seed that will play No. 2 Michigan on Dec. 31 in the semifinals.

“I had a good feeling about it, but you never really know,” said Dykes following the CFP announcement last weekend. “I’m really just happy for our players, and it’s great when a group like this gets the recognition, gets an opportunity because it really is a special team. I appreciate the committee’s confidence in our players and our program.”

Coming into his senior season, Duggan had put together a solid college football career, throwing for 5,920 yards and 41 touchdowns while rushing for 1,433 yards and 19 scores in his first three years on TCU’s campus.

But sophomore Chandler Morris beat him out to start TCU’s opener against Colorado. But after Morris went down with an injury, Duggan stepped in and delivered one remarkable game after another.

Duggan has completed a career-best 64.9 percent of his passes for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He’s also run for 404 yards and six scores as he won the Davey O’Brien award as the nation’s top quarterback and is one of four Heisman Trophy finalists.

“I think his calmness and his confidence is one of the things that’s been a trademark of this team,” Dykes told ESPN earlier this season. “I think the quarterback position by nature, in a lot of ways, is kind of a narcissistic position. It has to be about you a lot of times, and Max is one of the few guys I’ve been around that it’s never about him. It’s always about his teammates and trying to make those around him better.”

Duggan has been at his best in the clutch as the Horned Frogs have won four games by a touchdown or less. The most memorable day was Nov. 19 against Baylor at McLane Stadium when he led the Horned Frogs downfield to set up Griffin Kell’s 40-yard field goal as time expired for a 29-28 win to keep their unbeaten season alive.

“I thought he did a great job of keeping plays alive,” Aranda said. “Times we were able to get some pressure, I thought he was able to elongate and make plays with his legs. He was able to make some throws that were just bang-bang throws.”

Duggan’s willingness to sacrifice for his team was on full display in the Big 12 championship game.

Bloodied and exhausted, he helped the Horned Frogs rally from a 28-17 deficit in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime. TCU didn’t win but Duggan probably picked up a few more Heisman votes with his gutsy performance.

One of the biggest reasons Kansas State won the Big 12 title was because of junior defensive end Anudike-Uzomah, who led the league with 8.5 sacks to inspire a defense that ranked among the best all season. His sack mastery was no surprise after he collected 11 last season.

After starting the season as a backup, Reese became a big force for the Bears as he rushed for 962 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry to lead all Big 12 freshman rushers.

While Reese earned offensive freshman of the year, Oklahoma State safety Daniels collected 69 tackles with three interceptions to win defensive freshman of the year.

After transferring from UCF, Gabriel put up big numbers for the Sooners this season as he completed 62.9 percent for 2,920 yards and 24 touchdowns with just six interceptions to earn offensive newcomer of the year.

“He’s got a really live arm, and there’s great confidence in him,” Aranda said. “He’ll throw from one hash to the other sideline. He’s got great anticipation so that he throws when guys are open. He can beat you with his legs too if everything’s covered, and there’s nowhere to go with it, he can take off running.”

Following his transfer from Navy, junior linebacker Johnny Hodges has been TCU’s leading tackler with 76, including a pair of sacks, to earn defensive newcomer of the year.

2022 TRIBUNE-HERALD ALL-BIG 12 FOOTBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Pos;Name;School;Cl;Notable

WR;Xavier Hutchinson;Iowa State;Sr;107 catches lead nation

WR;Marvin Mims;Oklahoma;Jr;52 catches;1006 yards

T;Connor Galvin;Baylor ;Sr;2021 Big 12 O-lineman of year

G;Cooper Beebe;Kansas State;Jr;Paved way for RB Deuce Vaughn

C;Alan Ali;TCU;Sr;Key to TCU’s 40.3 ppg

G;Steve Avila;TCU;Sr;Helped TCU average 473 ypg

T;Anton Harrison;Oklahoma;Jr;Massive force up front

TE;Ja’Tavion Sanders;Texas;Soph;49 catches, 577 yards

QB;Max Duggan;TCU;Sr;Heisman finalist

RB;Bijan Robinson;Texas ;Sr;1,580 yards sixth nationally

RB;Deuce Vaughn;Kansas State;Jr;1,425 yards, 8 TDs

PK;Tanner Brown;Oklahoma State;Sr;21 of 22 FGs

All-Purpose;Derius Davis;TCU;Sr;Averaged 13.2 yards punt returns

Defense

Pos;Name;School;Cl;Notable

DE;Felix Anudike-Uzomah;Kansas State;Jr;8.5 sacks lead Big 12

DT;Dante Stills;West Virginia;Sr;4.5 sacks, 9 TFL

DT;Siaki Ika;Baylor;Jr;Often drew double teams

DE;Tyree Wilson;Texas Tech;Sr;Big 12-high 14 TFL

LB;Dee Winters;TCU;Sr;11.5 TFL

LB;Mason Cobb;Oklahoma State;Jr;13 TFL

LB;DeMarvion Overshown;Texas;Sr ;96 tackles

CB;Josh Newton;TCU;Jr;12 breakups, 3 interceptions

S;Jason Taylor;Oklahoma State;Sr;Big 12-high 6 picks

S;Kobe Savage;Kansas St;Jr;3 picks, 3 breakups

CB;Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson;TCU;Sr;11 breakups, 3 ints

P;Michael Turk;Oklahoma;Sr;46.7-yard average tops Big 12

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Pos;Name;School;Cl;Notable

WR;Xavier Worthy;Texas;So ph;53 catches, 9 TDs

WR;Quentin Johnston;TCU;Jr;53 catches, 903 yards

T;Wanya Morris;Oklahoma;Sr;Big time pass protector

G;Trevor Downing;Iowa State;Sr;Veteran O-lineman

C;Jacob Gall;Baylor;Sr;Anchor up front

G;Hunter Woodward;Oklahoma State;Sr;Outstanding when healthy

T;Kelvin Banks;Texas;Fr;Promising young lineman

TE;Mason Fairchild;Kansas;Sr;29 catches, 5 TDs

QB;Dillon Gabriel;Oklahoma;Sr;2,930 yards, 24 TDs

RB;Eric Gray;Oklahoma;Sr;1,366 yards, 11 TDs

RB;Kendre Miller;TCU;Jr;1,342 yards, 17 TDs

PK;Griffin Kell;TCU;Sr;Hit 16 of 18 FGs

All-Purpose;Jaden Nixon;Oklahoma State;Fr;27.5-yard KO returns

Defense

Pos;Name;School;Cl;Notable

DE;Will McDonald;Iowa State;Sr;Anchored ISU defense

DT;Tyler Lacy;Oklahoma State;Sr;8.5 TFL

DT;Tony Bradford;Texas Tech;Sr;Collected 5.5 sacks

DE;Ethan Downs;Oklahoma;Sr;13.5 tackles for loss

LB;Johnny Hodges;TCU;Jr;76 tackles, 2 interceptions

LB;Jaylan Ford;Texas ;Jr;109 tackles second in league

LB;Dillon Doyle;Baylor;Sr;80 tackles, 2 picks

CB;Cobee Bryant;Kansas;Soph;Sr;8 breakups, 3 picks

S;Al Walcott;Baylor;Sr;80 tackles, 10 TFL

S;Bud Clark;TCU;Soph;4 breakups, 4 picks

CB;Julius Brents;Kansas State;Sr;4 breakups, 4 ints

P;Ty Zentner;Kansas State;Sr;44.7 yards per punt

Offensive player of the year: Max Duggan, TCU

Defensive player of the year: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Offensive newcomer of the year: Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

Defensive newcomer of the year: Johnny Hodges, TCU

Offensive freshman of the year: Richard Reese, Baylor

Defensive freshman of the year: Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State

Coach of the year: Sonny Dykes, TCU

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lagway picks Florida over Baylor

Lagway picks Florida over Baylor

Highly-rated Willis quarterback DJ Lagway chose Florida over Baylor, Texas A&M, USC and other schools in an announcement on ESPN2 on Wedne…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert