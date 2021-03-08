 Skip to main content
Teague named NCAA player of week
Baylor senior guard MaCio Teague was named NCAA national player of the week and Big 12 player of the week following his 35-point outburst in Sunday's 88-73 win over Texas Tech.

Teague hit 10 of 12 3-pointers to tie LaceDarius Dunn for the most 3-pointers made in Baylor history.

Teague helped the Bears go 3-0 last week with three Top 25 wins as he scored 11 points in a 94-89 Big 12 title-clinching overtime win against West Virginia followed by a 19-point performance in an 81-70 win over Oklahoma State.

