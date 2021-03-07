Teague, Vital deliver in Baylor Senior Day win over Texas Tech

NCAA basketball players start streaming the highlights and store them away: MaCio Teague and Mark Vital showed Sunday how to put on a Senior Day clinic.
Burying a Baylor record-tying 10 of 12 3-pointers, Teague erupted for a season-high 35 points.
Vital was spectacular in his own way, pulling off a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds to secure the No. 3 Bears’ 88-73 win over No. 18 Texas Tech in the regular-season finale at the Ferrell Center.
“I couldn’t have drawn it up any better,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “To see both of them, especially Mark, with his jaw and the swollenness and tenderness to be able to compete at such a high level. Mace’s quick release, he was really on-point with his feet and getting it up quick.”
Afterwards, the Bears showed off their first Big 12 championship trophy in a green-and-gold confetti covered celebration.
Baylor President Linda Livingstone and athletic director Mack Rhoades began the net-cutting ceremony, followed by Vital, Teague, injured retired senior Tristan Clark, senior walk-on Mark Paterson, and followed by the rest of the team.
It was a no-stress Sunday since the Bears (21-1, 13-1) had clinched the title with a 94-89 overtime win over No. 6 West Virginia on Tuesday in Morgantown. With the win over the Red Raiders (17-9, 9-8), the Bears finished 11-0 at the Ferrell Center for their first unbeaten home record since 1947-48.
The Bears will now move on to the Big 12 tournament at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Kansas City where they will be the No. 1 seed facing the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 8 seed TCU and No. 9 Kansas State.
“Man, it’s amazing right now, it’s an amazing feel,” Vital said. “It’s good momentum going into the (Big 12) tournament and the NCAA tournament also. We won the Big 12, that was one of my goals. I told coach Drew that when I committed that I was going to get one. And I got one and that’s why it was so emotional.”
Watching Teague shoot during pregame, Vital expected a big night from the fifth-year senior. Teague’s 10 3-pointers were the most for a Baylor player in a Big 12 game and tied LaceDarius Dunn’s school record for most in any game that he set against Morgan State in 2011.
“It felt great,” Teague said. “I felt like I got a really good rhythm shooting the ball, not only today but yesterday. And I just wanted to continue to get shots up in the game, make or miss. A lot of work I put in seemed to pay off tonight, but shout-out to the guys on the team. They kept finding me, kept telling me to shoot the basketball.”
One play exemplified Teague’s and Vital’s Senior Day more than any other. Vital dived out of bounds into Baylor’s bench area for a loose ball that he flipped to Teague, who nailed a 3-pointer from the right side of the court to give the Bears a 53-42 lead with 12:40 remaining.
“I had to go into my Dennis Rodman, the Worm mode, and get that ball, because I knew I could get it,” Vital said. “I know for a fact that if I didn’t give my all on that play I would have been sick. When I got it and I threw it to MaCio. What better way than to throw it to a senior? The whole building went crazy.”
Vital notched his double-double with a dunk with 3:17 remaining for his 10th point.
“I came in with a dunk and finished with a dunk,” Vital said. “That closed the book right there.”
Sunday’s game was likely the last for both Teague and Vital at the Ferrell Center. Though the NCAA doesn’t count this season against player eligibility due to COVID-19, both Vital and Teague indicated that they don’t plan to return to Baylor for a second senior year.
“The Villain’s not returning, I’m sorry,” Vital said. “I put so much sacrifice, blood, sweat and tears into it. I think I did everything I can, and I think I’m ready to go to the next level and pursue whatever I’ve got next. I have unfinished business to still do here (in the postseason).
While the performances of Teague and Vital were highlights, the Bears got strong games all around as they hit 15 of 24 3-pointers for a blazing 62.5 percentage while shooting 52.7 percent overall.
Jared Butler hit two of four 3-pointers and collected 18 points while finishing with five assists. Davion Mitchell nailed all three of his 3-point attempts and scored 17 points while dishing out seven assists.
The Red Raiders also delivered some hot shooting performances as Kyler Edwards drained four of six 3-pointers and scored 18 points while Terrence Shannon Jr. hit all three of his 3-point attempts and scored 11 points.
“Texas Tech is an unbelievable team,” Drew said. “They’re not going away and they’re not going to beat themselves. It took a performance of 63 percent from 3 and our guys playing at their best to get the win.”