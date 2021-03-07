Teague, Vital deliver in Baylor Senior Day win over Texas Tech

“I had to go into my Dennis Rodman, the Worm mode, and get that ball, because I knew I could get it,” Vital said. “I know for a fact that if I didn’t give my all on that play I would have been sick. When I got it and I threw it to MaCio. What better way than to throw it to a senior? The whole building went crazy.”

Vital notched his double-double with a dunk with 3:17 remaining for his 10th point.

“I came in with a dunk and finished with a dunk,” Vital said. “That closed the book right there.”

Sunday’s game was likely the last for both Teague and Vital at the Ferrell Center. Though the NCAA doesn’t count this season against player eligibility due to COVID-19, both Vital and Teague indicated that they don’t plan to return to Baylor for a second senior year.

“The Villain’s not returning, I’m sorry,” Vital said. “I put so much sacrifice, blood, sweat and tears into it. I think I did everything I can, and I think I’m ready to go to the next level and pursue whatever I’ve got next. I have unfinished business to still do here (in the postseason).

While the performances of Teague and Vital were highlights, the Bears got strong games all around as they hit 15 of 24 3-pointers for a blazing 62.5 percentage while shooting 52.7 percent overall.