Tech rallies to end Baylor's 21-game winning streak

Just call them the Big 12 giant killers.
Three days after knocking off then-No. 6 Kansas, Texas Tech upped the ante by handing No. 1 Baylor its first loss of the season.
Rallying from a 15-point first-half deficit, the No. 19 Red Raiders ratcheted up their defense in the second half to pull off a 65-62 win over the defending national champion Bears before a raucous crowd of 8,569 Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor (15-1, 3-1) dropped its first game of the season while also watching its nation’s best 21-game winning streak end. The Bears hadn’t lost since an 83-74 loss to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City on March 12, 2021, before they went on their six-game run to win last season’s NCAA tournament.
The Bears were the nation’s last undefeated team this season before the loss to the Red Raiders (12-3, 2-1).
“In the Big 12, every day we’re going to get everybody’s best shot,” said Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua. “Our goal is to win the last game of the season and we’re going to learn from this.”
Texas Tech’s win came on the heels of its 75-67 win over Kansas on Saturday in Lubbock. Adonis Arms delivered 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Red Raiders while Bryson Williams and Kevin Obanor each scored 13 points against the Bears.
Coming back from an ankle injury, Texas Tech’s Kevin McCullar came off the bench to score 12 points with six rebounds and five assists.
“I’m extremely proud of this team,” said Texas Tech coach Mark Adams. “We could have just quit in about that first 10 minutes and folded up the tent and gone home. They were putting it to us, built a big hole for ourselves, but the guys just hung around and kind of got back in it at halftime. Then we were able to gain some momentum as the game went on. Just a lot of determination and grit and character.”
Both teams were playing without key players as Texas Tech leading scorer Terrence Shannon was out with a back injury while Baylor freshman forward Jeremy Sochan missed the game after spraining his left ankle Saturday against TCU.
After giving up a lot of open shots in the first half, the Red Raiders played much tighter defense in the second half by holding the Bears to a 39.3 field goal percentage and three of 14 3-pointers.
Baylor had a chance to send the game into overtime, but James Akinjo’s 3-point attempt from near the top of the arc hit the front of the rim as time expired.
“You’ve got a top seven defense in the country, so they’re going to make it hard,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I thought at times we did a great job sharing it and getting guys open. And sometimes their defense makes you get stagnant. They do a good job mixing up their defenses, try to keep you out of a rhythm.”
The Red Raiders didn’t take their first lead until Obanor hit a free throw for a 47-46 edge with 9:52 remaining.
Trailing 52-51, the Red Raiders took command with an 8-0 run that began with Williams’ 3-pointer. Arms missed a shot on a drive but grabbed the rebound and scored before McCullar drained a 3-pointer from the left corner to stretch Texas Tech’s lead to 59-52 lead with 2:39 remaining.
“I thought them having Kevin (McCullar) back was the game changer,” Drew said. “He has experience and knows these game situations and I think calmed them down. We jumped up early and he checked into the game and stabilized them. So he was a big difference maker for them.”
The Bears battled back as Adam Flagler hit his first 3-pointer of the second half after nailing four in the first half. Akinjo, who tied Flagler with a game-high 17 points, followed with another 3-pointer to cut Texas Tech’s lead to 63-60 with 36 seconds remaining.
After McCullar threw a bad inbounds pass, Akinjo cut Texas Tech’s lead to 63-62 by hitting a pair of free throws with 27.6 seconds remaining. But Davion Warren hit a pair of free throws for Texas Tech with 19.4 seconds remaining before Akinjo missed the final 3-point shot.
“We’re a team that believes in each other, and believes in what we’re doing together, and believes in our defense,” Adams said. “So these guys have a lot of confidence because of just this eternal bond that they have. These guys get along well with each other, and love to play. They’re great competitors, so that’s a key part of it.”
The Bears jumped off to a hot start to grab a 9-0 lead as Flagler buried a pair of 3s and Kendall Brown drove for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play.
The Bears grabbed their first double-digit lead when Flagler nailed another 3-pointer to stretch it to 17-7. With Matthew Mayer’s steal and jumper and Flo Thamba’s putback the Bears opened up a 24-9 lead.
The Bears opened up a 31-16 lead when Flagler buried his fourth 3-pointer with 6:13 left in the first half, but suddenly their offense went stagnant.
The Red Raiders closed the first half with a 10-0 run that began with Obanor’s basket in the paint and ended with a pair of baskets by Clarence Nadolny to cut Baylor’s halftime lead to 31-26.
Picking up the momentum to start the second half, the Red Raiders went on a 7-2 run to pull into a 33-33 tie when Williams drove to the basket, drew a foul from Thamba, and hit the free throw for a three-point play.