Tech rallies to end Baylor's 21-game winning streak

Coming back from an ankle injury, Texas Tech’s Kevin McCullar came off the bench to score 12 points with six rebounds and five assists.

“I’m extremely proud of this team,” said Texas Tech coach Mark Adams. “We could have just quit in about that first 10 minutes and folded up the tent and gone home. They were putting it to us, built a big hole for ourselves, but the guys just hung around and kind of got back in it at halftime. Then we were able to gain some momentum as the game went on. Just a lot of determination and grit and character.”

Both teams were playing without key players as Texas Tech leading scorer Terrence Shannon was out with a back injury while Baylor freshman forward Jeremy Sochan missed the game after spraining his left ankle Saturday against TCU.

After giving up a lot of open shots in the first half, the Red Raiders played much tighter defense in the second half by holding the Bears to a 39.3 field goal percentage and three of 14 3-pointers.

Baylor had a chance to send the game into overtime, but James Akinjo’s 3-point attempt from near the top of the arc hit the front of the rim as time expired.